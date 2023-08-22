Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks: Business Turret, Rocket Ram, Battle Pass skins, and more

Fortnite
By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 22, 2023 15:54 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks reveal a bulky version of Fishstick (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)
With just under three days to go until August 25, 2023, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks are appearing online at an alarming rate. While most of the information is being disclosed by Epic Games themselves, a lot of it is being uncovered by leakers/data-miners. Aside from the three Named Locations/POIs and list of Mythic weapons being added to the loot pool, there's a lot more that's coming.

Two new Battle Pass Outfits have been revealed. While their names remain a mystery, it's clear that these characters are part of some Syndicate. Given that Chapter 4 Season will revolve around yet another "Heist," this is the only logical conclusion. That being said, here are some of the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks that have come to light recently.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks showcase two new weapons and two Battle Pass Outfits

1) Business Turret

Nothing says "Heist" fashion then a weaponized briefcase. As such, Epic Games has created one-of-a-kind weapon for just the occasion. Perhaps one of the strangest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks till date, leakers/data-miners uncovered what is being referred to as a Business Turret. It's essentially a turrent packed up in a briefcase.

This will be a utility item which players will be able to deploy at a moment's notice by the looks of it. It may work on a one-time use basis and last until destroyed or feature a cooldown period before being usable again. Whichever the case, it's a very interesting concept for sure.

2) Rocket Ram

The Rocket Ram is yet another intriguing weapon being introduced to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 "Heist." While this weapon may resemble an RPG, based on how it looks, there's no explosives involved. Instead, the main armament of the Rocket Ram seems to be a ramming head of sorts. Going by the naming scheme and design, it seems to be an anti-building device.

Players may be able to use it to break down Builds and other structures with ease. It may also be able to launch opponents and send them flying. A knock-back effect of sorts may come into play.

3) Diamond Dealer and Muscle Fishstick

Thanks to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, two new Battle Pass Outfits have been showcased. The first is called Diamond Dealer and looks very similar to Highcard who's currently in-game. Players are suspecting that a version of Diamond Dealer will be featured as the new Vault Boss on the island. He will drop a Keycard when eliminated.

The second Battle Pass Outfit on the list is being referred to as Muscle Fishstick. This seems to be a muscular version of Fishstick. In all probability, he's part of a Syndicate in the upcoming season. Hopefully, he doesn't extract revenge on Thunder, leader of the Peace Syndicate, who happens to own a sushi restaurant in Mega City. No version of Fishstick will ever heal from the trauma.

