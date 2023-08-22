Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins: What to expect

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins are all the buzz at the moment. With the current season coming to an end, players are eager to know what skins are going to be added to the game next. While Epic Games had provided teasers for a few skins last season and leakers/data-miners were able to showcase the rest, there's nothing much this time around.

For the time being, only one Outfit from the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass has been revealed. Surprisingly enough, it was teased by Epic Games. Nevertheless, with the image being rather distorted, there's not much information to go on about the Outfit in question. That being said, here are the anticipated Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins that will arrive in-game soon.

Survey Outfit and three other possible Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins

1) Outfit from Survey

According to lore theorist FNChiefAko, the Battle Pass Outfit showcased by Epic Games is a Survey skin. The Outfit in question has a futuristic design and is likely part of a syndicate in-game. She can be seen wielding a blue sword and seems to be augmented. This is the first of many Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins to be revealed and will likely have different Styles as well.

2) Lego-related

While this is still based on speculation, with a Lego collaboration in development, one of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins may be Lego-themed. Given that there are Outfits of varying art styles in-game, it's not too outlandish to imagine one being created out of Lego. If created, it will resemble Snap from Chapter 3, but in a more animated and fun way.

3) Doctor Who

The collaboration with Doctor Who has been in development for months now. Although things have been delayed, it goes without saying that an Outfit will be featured in the Battle Pass. That said, the Battle Pass in question will not be the main Seasonal one, but rather the Mini Battle Pass that will be added towards the end of the season. Of all the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins being anticipated thus far, Doctor Who is rather hyped.

4) Anime collaboration

Since the start of Chapter 4, anime collaborations have become more frequent. The first was My Hero Academia followed by Attack on Titan and then Jujutsu Kaisen. By now, it's safe to assume that an anime collaboration will occur every season. Such being the case, anime characters may be featured on the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass.

