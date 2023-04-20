Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration: What to expect

The Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration has been confirmed by multiple leakers and despite things being in the early stages, a lot of information has been disclosed. Similar to the "Most Wanted" in-game event, this collaboration will feature a lot of content in terms of Challenges/Quests and even cosmetic items. In total, there seem to be roughly eight rewards to be earned.

The collaboration is slated to take place sometime in November 2023. In all probability, this will coincide with the franchise's 60 anniversary. Having said that, there is a lot more than just Challenges/Quests and freebies to be had. On that note, here's everything to expect during the The Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration.

The Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration is going to be out of this world

There would also be a bundle for these cosmetics. The Item Shop cosmetics apart of the Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration would be:Outfits:- Fourteenth Doctor- Fifteenth DoctorGlider:- TardisEmote:- Psychic PaperPickaxe:- Sonic Staff- Dalek Manipulator ArmThere would also be a bundle for these cosmetics. https://t.co/VhA5EObWM1

If XP rewards and freebies aren't enough, the collaboration will also feature dedicated cosmetic items in the Item Shop. Based on the leaks, two Outfits have been confirmed. They are the Fourteenth Doctor and Fifteenth Doctor.

TARDIS will be featured as a Glider alongside two Harvesting Tools - Sonic Staff and Dalek Manipulator Arm. An Emote called Psychic Paper will also be a part of this bundle. All of these should be available for purchase using V-Bucks.

- U.N.I.T Code Red! event cosmetics can be sold in the shop later Some more Doctor Who x Fortnite notes:- Free Time Vortex contrail- Exclusive IRL merch- U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle (features player-tracking) & Wrarth Warrior Cannon (features a "hold to hurt" system) Weapons- U.N.I.T Code Red! event cosmetics can be sold in the shop later

Since the the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration is being done on a grand scale, certain items from the franchise will feature in-game as well. The U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle and Wrarth Warrior Cannon will be added to the loot pool. The former will feature player-tracking, while the latter will feature something called a "hold-to-hurt" system.

A Creative Map will also feature during the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration. According to leakers/data-miners, there will be narrative Quests that will be voice-acted by the Fourteenth Doctor and Fifteenth Doctor. It'll be interesting to see what Epic Games has in mind and whether or not this collaboration will result in a full-blown crossover into the franchise itself.

There is also mentions of the Creative map featuring voice-acted narrative quests, most likely voiced by the… Even MORE Doctor Who x Fortnite stuff:Concept image below showcases both of the pickaxes plus a concept version of the Psychic Paper that would be used for the emote.There is also mentions of the Creative map featuring voice-acted narrative quests, most likely voiced by the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Even MORE Doctor Who x Fortnite stuff:Concept image below showcases both of the pickaxes plus a concept version of the Psychic Paper that would be used for the emote.There is also mentions of the Creative map featuring voice-acted narrative quests, most likely voiced by the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4NakDVQRd5

There will be a U.N.I.T. Outpost on the Battle Royale Island as well. It will feature interactable objects and serve as the base for all Challenges in-game. According to leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, these activities will mostly be related to specific content associated with the franchise.

When will the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration take place?

On the Battle Royale island there would be U.N.I.T Outposts, typically around the maps roads, which will have interactable objects that will help you complete quests, these would mention things such as investigating a Meep Star Cruiser.… Some more Fortnite x Doctor Who Info:On the Battle Royale island there would be U.N.I.T Outposts, typically around the maps roads, which will have interactable objects that will help you complete quests, these would mention things such as investigating a Meep Star Cruiser.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Some more Fortnite x Doctor Who Info:On the Battle Royale island there would be U.N.I.T Outposts, typically around the maps roads, which will have interactable objects that will help you complete quests, these would mention things such as investigating a Meep Star Cruiser.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While there's no precise date/time in place as of yet, with a special episode being announced by the BBC to commemorate the 60th anniversary in November, the month can be confirmed. However, according to iFireMonkey, in-game collaborations may occur before the episode airs. Since many collaborations occur in-game before they do in real life, this makes a lot of sense.

For the time being, the only thing that can be said with absolute certainty is that the collaboration is in development and will happen towards the end of the year. Although certain aspects of it may be subject to change, the bulk of the leaks showcased thus far should come to fruition.

