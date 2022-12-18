''That looks terrible'': Doctor Who fans unhappy with Ncuti Gawa's outfit in first look as new Time Lord

BBC has just revealed the first look of actor Ncuti Gatwa, who stars as the fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming season of the hit British science fiction television series Doctor Who.

Doctor Who @bbcdoctorwho 🟦 #DoctorWho Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho https://t.co/x1pUBGAPPN

Two photographs were posted on Doctor Who's official Twitter page, with one showing Gatwa in a cozy orange sweater and patterned coat, while the other, a duo shot with his companion Ruby Sunday (to be played by Millie Gibson.)

Despite being watched and adored by millions, this new Doctor Who outfit has left fans upset, with one bluntly calling it 'terrible'.

With that being said, let's take a look at what Twitteratis had to say about Gatwa's new look as the Time Lord.

Ncuti Gawa's outfit in first look as new Time Lord faces backlash on Twitter

Fans of the show have clearly not taken the reveal well, with some calling it unsuitable for The Doctor.

Robbie Fielding-Lennon @robbiefl2001 @itsoklui @bbcdoctorwho Nah the Doctor has always had a more reserved sense of clothing style, and Ncuti's wardrobe slaps but it doesn't suit The Doctor @itsoklui @bbcdoctorwho Nah the Doctor has always had a more reserved sense of clothing style, and Ncuti's wardrobe slaps but it doesn't suit The Doctor

P-Ghost @andyphilipson @bbcdoctorwho Damn. He looked great in the first promo shot but this outfit is awful. Clashing brown tweed with an orange t-shirt - why? @bbcdoctorwho Damn. He looked great in the first promo shot but this outfit is awful. Clashing brown tweed with an orange t-shirt - why?

Nancy @_doctorsbox

He looks so good, but really this outfit for The Doctor?... @bbcdoctorwho Sorry, but...He looks so good, but really this outfit for The Doctor?... @bbcdoctorwho Sorry, but... He looks so good, but really this outfit for The Doctor?... https://t.co/tpkCjxrU2f

Jack @Jack814361082 @bbcdoctorwho that outfit is not very good, I’m really looking forward to Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. But that outfit, you should really change it. Ncuti Gatwa is going to amazing as The Doctor. #weeklyplanetpod @bbcdoctorwho that outfit is not very good, I’m really looking forward to Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. But that outfit, you should really change it. Ncuti Gatwa is going to amazing as The Doctor. #weeklyplanetpod

cable😎🇳🇴🎬🍿✌️ @HdmiThe @bbcdoctorwho Hmmm, not the kind of outfit I would I expected. First impression in the moment was kind of conflicted, but the more I look at it… idk it is slowly growing on me I think. Gonna need some time @bbcdoctorwho Hmmm, not the kind of outfit I would I expected. First impression in the moment was kind of conflicted, but the more I look at it… idk it is slowly growing on me I think. Gonna need some time

Fans said that even though they are excited to see Gatwa as the new Time Lord, the outfit does nothing for them. He does look great in a brown and black checkered suit, but it just does not match the vibe of The Doctor as the character has always donned a much-reserved style.

While some hope that the style will gradually grow on them, many have asked to straight up change it when there is still time.

OoohThings!CommissionsOpen @CuriosityRocks



So Ruby is another modern day Earth girl?



It’s all boring me.

There’s so much more imaginative stuff you could do and so much cool ideas in today’s SciFi and Fantasy shows that Doctor Who could try. @bbcdoctorwho Tbh I’m disappointed and bored by this look.So Ruby is another modern day Earth girl?It’s all boring me.There’s so much more imaginative stuff you could do and so much cool ideas in today’s SciFi and Fantasy shows that Doctor Who could try. @bbcdoctorwho Tbh I’m disappointed and bored by this look. So Ruby is another modern day Earth girl?It’s all boring me.There’s so much more imaginative stuff you could do and so much cool ideas in today’s SciFi and Fantasy shows that Doctor Who could try.

SaviToon @savi_toon @bbcdoctorwho The outfits nice and all but to me it doesn’t feel Doctor-y, I like the suit, but why a t shirt, I think even a turtle neck would be better, the whole thing isn’t eccentric enough @bbcdoctorwho The outfits nice and all but to me it doesn’t feel Doctor-y, I like the suit, but why a t shirt, I think even a turtle neck would be better, the whole thing isn’t eccentric enough

Some netizens have also appreciated Gatwa's look by calling it modern and brave. They claim that it's a breath of fresh air and are impressed by the route costume designers of the show have taken. The actor is known for his eccentric outfits and promises to do justice to the time-traveling character.

Daviemoo @Daviemoo @bbcdoctorwho Someone ask Ncuti where that outfit is from because I WANT IT 🥺 @bbcdoctorwho Someone ask Ncuti where that outfit is from because I WANT IT 🥺

𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚂𝚌𝚒𝙵𝚒 @MichSciFiYT



I can see people's issue with how "plain" the jumper looks but I think it blends well with the coat and trousers (which look perfect). And I think anything else over the jumper would look too much like 12



Cannot wait to see the cosplays of them both @bbcdoctorwho Think it looks perfect!I can see people's issue with how "plain" the jumper looks but I think it blends well with the coat and trousers (which look perfect). And I think anything else over the jumper would look too much like 12Cannot wait to see the cosplays of them both @bbcdoctorwho Think it looks perfect!I can see people's issue with how "plain" the jumper looks but I think it blends well with the coat and trousers (which look perfect). And I think anything else over the jumper would look too much like 12Cannot wait to see the cosplays of them both 👏

They said that the outfit would be great for cosplaying and gives 70s swinger party vibes.

Since 1963, the doctor has had fifteen incarnations and the upcoming one will be the first time that a black actor will lead the series. Since Gatwa is Rwandan-Scottish, he will be the fourth Scottish actor to appear as The Doctor.

Who is Ncuti Gatwa and what is known about the forthcoming Doctor Who season?

Ncuti Gatwa rose to fame for his portrayal of Eric Effiong on the Netflix comedy-drama series Sex Education. He has also appeared in films and shows like Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, The Last Letter from Your Lover, Bob Servant, Stonemouth, and is set to feature in the 2023 movie titled Barbie.

The forthcoming series will also see The Doctor with a new companion called Ruby Sunday portrayed by Millie Gibson.

The hit show's IMDb description reads:

"The further adventures in time and space of the alien adventurer known as the Doctor and their companions from planet Earth."

Previous incantations of the Time Lord have been portrayed by William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker with Jodie being the first woman to portray the character.

Doctor Who depicts the adventures of a Time Lord called the Doctor, an extraterrestrial being who appears to be human. The Doctor explores the universe in a time-traveling spaceship called the TARDIS.

With various companions, the Doctor fights enemies, saves civilizations, and helps people in need.

