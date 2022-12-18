''That looks terrible'': Doctor Who fans unhappy with Ncuti Gawa's outfit in first look as new Time Lord

BBC has just revealed the first look of actor Ncuti Gatwa, who stars as the fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming season of the hit British science fiction television series Doctor Who.
Two photographs were posted on Doctor Who's official Twitter page, with one showing Gatwa in a cozy orange sweater and patterned coat, while the other, a duo shot with his companion Ruby Sunday (to be played by Millie Gibson.)
Despite being watched and adored by millions, this new Doctor Who outfit has left fans upset, with one bluntly calling it 'terrible'.
With that being said, let's take a look at what Twitteratis had to say about Gatwa's new look as the Time Lord.
Ncuti Gawa's outfit in first look as new Time Lord faces backlash on Twitter
Fans of the show have clearly not taken the reveal well, with some calling it unsuitable for The Doctor.
Fans said that even though they are excited to see Gatwa as the new Time Lord, the outfit does nothing for them. He does look great in a brown and black checkered suit, but it just does not match the vibe of The Doctor as the character has always donned a much-reserved style.
While some hope that the style will gradually grow on them, many have asked to straight up change it when there is still time.
Some netizens have also appreciated Gatwa's look by calling it modern and brave. They claim that it's a breath of fresh air and are impressed by the route costume designers of the show have taken. The actor is known for his eccentric outfits and promises to do justice to the time-traveling character.
They said that the outfit would be great for cosplaying and gives 70s swinger party vibes.
Since 1963, the doctor has had fifteen incarnations and the upcoming one will be the first time that a black actor will lead the series. Since Gatwa is Rwandan-Scottish, he will be the fourth Scottish actor to appear as The Doctor.
Who is Ncuti Gatwa and what is known about the forthcoming Doctor Who season?
Ncuti Gatwa rose to fame for his portrayal of Eric Effiong on the Netflix comedy-drama series Sex Education. He has also appeared in films and shows like Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, The Last Letter from Your Lover, Bob Servant, Stonemouth, and is set to feature in the 2023 movie titled Barbie.
The forthcoming series will also see The Doctor with a new companion called Ruby Sunday portrayed by Millie Gibson.
The hit show's IMDb description reads:
"The further adventures in time and space of the alien adventurer known as the Doctor and their companions from planet Earth."
Previous incantations of the Time Lord have been portrayed by William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker with Jodie being the first woman to portray the character.
Doctor Who depicts the adventures of a Time Lord called the Doctor, an extraterrestrial being who appears to be human. The Doctor explores the universe in a time-traveling spaceship called the TARDIS.
With various companions, the Doctor fights enemies, saves civilizations, and helps people in need.