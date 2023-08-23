Fortnite x Payday collaboration all but confirmed for Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite x Payday collaboration seems to be the next big thing in the metaverse. A short while ago, the official Twitter account of Payday re-tweeted a post made by veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX. The post in question was a tweet that confirmed the Heist theme for Chapter 4 Season 4. Given Payday is a video game all about heists, having the tweet being re-shared caught the attention of the community.

Although Payday's official Twitter account never said much or confirmed a potential collocation, the Fortnite community is hyped about the possibility. In fact, soon after the tweet was re-shared, dozens of prominent community members took to Twitter and began commenting on Payday's tweet. However, for the time being, there's no official confirmation at hand, but there is some hope.

Fortnite x Payday collaboration would be perfect for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

When it comes to heists, no one does it as well as Payday. The entire video game is based on the concept of elaborate heists that have to be meticulously planned and executed. One wrong move and everything goes haywire. While Fortnite's Heist-themed season will not be this complex in nature, it will share a few facets with Payday.

If nothing else, the upcoming Diamond Dealer Outfit seems to resemble a character's Outfit from Payday. In fact, this is not the first time that Payday has re-tweeted something posted by Epic Games. Back in 2019 they re-shared a tweet that featured the Heist Outfit with the caption, "We live in a society." Sadly, aside from the tweet being re-shared, nothing else happened.

However, this time around, things may be different. With the third installation of Payday launching on September 21, 2023, there's a strong possibility of a collaboration. The launch timeline aligns itself perfect with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. With the theme being "Heist," having characters and Outfits imported to the metaverse from Payday 3 would be a dream come true.

If a collaboration does occur, information about the same will start to surface towards the end of the month. For the time being, there's nothing else much to do, but ponder about the possibilities. That said, there's no telling what Epic Games has planned for the next phase of the storyline. Given that a buff version of Fishstick and Khaby Lame will be Outfits in-game, the developers have taken a very unconventional route.

If not a collaboration, will Fortnite take inspiration from Payday?

Taking into account the various Syndicates that are present in-game and themed Outfits of the same kind, it's safe to say that inspiration was taken a long time ago. The Heist Outfit in itself looks like a character straight out of Payday. Having said that, this does not mean that an unofficial collaboration of sorts has taken place.

Until and unless Epic Games states a collaboration is in development, any Outfit or NPC that resembles something or someone from Payday is mere coincidence. Nevertheless, players can still purchase Syndicate-theme Outfits to cosplay in-game and live out their dreams of breaking into Vaults in Chapter 4 Season 4.

