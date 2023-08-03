Payday 3: Release date, all confirmed heists, characters, and more

Payday 3, a highly anticipated co-op title, will be released in a matter of weeks, serving as a direct successor to its acclaimed ten-year-old predecessor. Fans can expect a thrilling journey in performing high-stakes heists with enhanced visuals, updated gameplay mechanics, and an immersive life-of-crime experience. The game aims to deliver everything that made its prequels so popular, ensuring players have an exciting and adrenaline-fueled gaming experience.

Payday 3 has improved on every element of its predecessor, promising exhilarating heists that require strategic coordination while also reintroducing beloved characters.

Developing studio Starbreeze recently revealed crucial information about the game, such as confirmed heists, characters, and the release date. This article seeks to provide players with all of the necessary information so they will be ready for the eagerly awaited release.

Payday 3 release date

This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: pic.twitter.com/EtWTFaYgtI The PAYDAY 3 Technical BETA is here!This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/

Playday 3 is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2023. Currently, the title's closed beta phase is live and will end on August 7, 2023. The action-packed gameplay allows PC and Xbox users to fully immerse themselves in the world of crime.

PlayStation users will sadly not be able to participate in the closed beta, but they may look forward to the official release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The developers have not provided any reasons for depriving PlayStation of this feature.

Nevertheless, the game builds on the popularity of its predecessors with fun cooperative gameplay, so players on all platforms can expect a gripping and action-packed experience.

Payday 3 confirmed heists

Upon its official release, Payday 3 is set to include eight elaborate heists set against the vibrant setting of New York City. Even while the number may seem low, each heist promises to take a lot of time to accomplish and has the added advantage of being replayable, providing a different experience each time.

Players should consider the potential of four more missions being added after launch, as Payday 2 initially appeared with 12 heists, even if devs have not officially confirmed it.

Starbreeze has officially confirmed two of the eight heists. The first will take place in downtown New York with the goal being to burn a hole in a vault's ceiling, and the second will take place beneath the Brooklyn Bridge with a night-time art gallery heist as part of it. The other six have not been revealed yet. The two announced heists are listed below:

No Rest for the Wicked Surphaze Art Gallery

Payday 3 confirmed characters

The developers have confirmed via their FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) page that they are returning with the original Payday gang that includes Dallas, Chains, Hoxton, and Wolf. Additionally, two more heisters will be added to the title, but their identities are yet to be revealed.

That's everything currently known about the game. Tune into Sportskeeda for more Payday 3 news and updates.