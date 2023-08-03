Payday 3 Stealth guide: How to complete 'No Room for the Wicked'?

With the game's release just a few weeks away, the closed beta for Payday 3 is now available. This title is the direct successor to 2013’s Payday 2 and serves everything this series’ fans would anticipate. This game improves on all the positive aspects of Payday 2 and offers them to fans through expanded gameplay mechanics, improved visual fidelity, and other improvements.

Payday 3 is primarily a co-op first-person shooter game. Players undertake different heists, and occasionally they are given the freedom to approach them in any way they see suitable. The limited-access test, titled "No Room for the Wicked," only offered one heist, and the mission's goal is simple.

The game's main goal is breaking into a bank, stealing everything within, and then fleeing unnoticed. While it might not seem like much, it is sufficient to give you a general impression of what Payday 3 will offer you in the finished product.

In this article, we will guide you through everything you need to do in order to complete “No Room for the Wicked” in Stealth of Payday 3.

Payday 3 Stealth: "No Room for the Wicked" complete walkthrough

PAYDAY 3 @PAYDAYGame



This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: pic.twitter.com/EtWTFaYgtI The PAYDAY 3 Technical BETA is here!This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/

We will break down the entire gameplay into sequential steps so that it is easy for you to follow. You will have to do the following things:

Step 1: Your first objective would be to Enter the bank.

Your first objective would be to Step 2: Once in the bank, your new objective is to Get past the Security Gate. The gate will be to your right side after entering the bank. To complete this objective, you will have to do the following:

Turn off power to the gate: Make sure you press the switches on the wall to close the window blinds. This will make sure the heist goes on without any outside intervention. It adds to the security within the bank as people outside will not know about the activities happening within the building. Disable the security system: You will have to coordinate with your team in order to successfully shut down the security system. You can use your mobile phone to hack the security cameras spread through the floor to look for guards who might bust your stealth operation. You will have to get the keycard from one of the guards to enter the room with the master computer. You will need to do this to turn off the security system. Find the power room: You will have to make your way to the floor above in order to locate the power room.

Step 3: Your new objective will be to Open the gate. For this, you will have to flip the right switches. In the room where you turned off the security system, you will find a cable controller. Interact with this device to learn which switch you need to flip in order to open the gate. You will have to head downstairs and Activate the lock in one of the rooms. That is the switch you had to flip.

Step 4: You will get an optional objective to Find the Executive's Deposit Box. You can complete this to get a 100% completion rating for this mission. However, If you want to speedrun through Stealth, you can opt-out without any worries. Ignoring this objective will not affect the latter missions of the game.

Step 5: Once you flip the right switch, you will have to Open the Vault. You will have to Grab an Executive to go ahead with this objective. You will have to use the Executive as a human shield to get a few things done here:

Unlock the manager’s computer: You will need this code to unlock the vault. You can use one of the following: 9506, 5892, 9170, or 1000.

Step 6: After opening the vault, you will have to Loot the Vault . The money is kept in dye packs . You will have to Disarm the dye packs. There will be eight of these dye packs, and you will have to go through all of them.

Step 7: After looting all the money, you must Escape. This is the final objective in Stealth of Payday 3. Locate your getaway vehicle, load all the money into it, and that should finish the mission for you.

That brings us to the end of this guide about completing Steal in Payday 3. It is pretty simple. This game implements fun new mechanics, like where you had to grab the Executive and use him as a human shield. We can hope to see more from the developer in the final release.

If we missed something, feel free to mention it in the comments below. If you want to learn more about Payday 3, you can read this article.