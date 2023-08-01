Payday 3 closed beta: How to sign up, release date and time for all regions, and more

Payday 3 closed beta is just around the corner. It is the sequel to 2013's Payday 2 and is the third major installment in the series. The game builds upon its prequel to deliver an immersive first-person shooter experience. At its core, it's a co-op game where four players coordinate and strategize to perfectly execute a heist. They can go guns blazing, killing every guard on sight, or take a more stealthy approach and get the job done without bloodshed.

The title was first announced in the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2023, and will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and the PlayStation 5.

It is currently scheduled for release on September 21, 2023. However, players can get a taste of the game quite early on, thanks to its beta testing phase.

In this article, we'll take a look at how you can get access to the closed beta, its release date and time, and more important details that will set you up for the upcoming entry into the Payday series.

How to sign up for Payday 3 closed beta?

The closed beta for Payday 3 will be only available for PC (via Stream) and Xbox players, and depending on the platform you are on, the procedure for signing up for the beta will be different.

Once signed up, players will be selected randomly for the beta test. That said, depending on the platform you wish to play the closed beta for the game, here's how you can sign up for them:

Signing up on Xbox

If you are an Xbox Series X or Series S owner, you must have access to the Xbox Insider Hub. If you already do, follow the steps below to register for the beta:

First, head over to Xbox Insider Hub.

Navigate to the Previews section.

Select Payday 3.

Once registered, you'll be eligible to get access to the beta. However, not all users will get access, as the developers will pick players randomly.

Signing up on Steam

Guide to signing up on Steam for the limited-time closed beta test of Payday 3(Image via Valve)

If you want to play the Payday 3 beta on PC, you can run the game via Steam only. The title will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch as well, but for now, you can play the beta only through Steam. To sign up, follow the steps below:

Head over to the official Steam page of Payday 3.

Find the 'Request Access' button near the top of the page and click on it.

This will sign you up successfully for the closed beta testing of the game. However, as mentioned earlier, only a select few will get access. To know if you have been selected, check the inbox of the email ID associated with your Xbox or Steam account. If you get access, you'll be notified via mail.

When does Payday 3 closed beta release: Date and time for all regions

Payday 3 closed beta officially kicks off on August 2, 2023, and will continue until August 7, 2023. The beta will begin at 10 am CEST worldwide. Hence, depending on the region you are in, here's how the times would look like:

US West Coast (PDT): August 2, 2023, at 1 am

US East Coast (EDT): August 2, 2023, at 4 am

London, United Kingdom (BST): August 2, 2023, at 9 am

Sydney, Australia (AEST): August 2, 2023, at 6 pm

Tokyo, Japan (JST): August 2, 2023, at 5 pm

Mumbai, India (IST): August 2, 2023, at 1:30 pm

Moscow, Russia (MSK): August 2, 2023, at 11 am

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT): August 2, 2023, at 5 am

Cape Town, South Africa (SAST): August 2, 2023, at 10 am

That covers everything there is to know about the limited-time beta testing for Payday 3. It is worth mentioning here that all the progression made during the beta will not carry over and is merely intended to test the technical stability of the game. Players interested in the game can also pre-order it right now from their platform's respective stores.