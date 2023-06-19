Payday 3 pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Payday 3’s gameplay trailer has officially rolled out. Fans of the first-person shooter are all hyped to continue from where their favorite bad guys left off earlier. The upcoming third installment will band up the gang anew as they leave their peaceful lives and continue their life of crime. Chains, Dallas, Hoxton, and Wolf are now heading to The Big Apple.
Per Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcase, the new Payday title is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2023. The game will be made ready to Xbox players via the console’s Game Pass on the aforementioned date. It will also be available on Steam as it was revealed to have five editions. It will have both physical and digital copies.
All Payday 3 pre-order details
Below is the pricing for Payday 3’s various editions and their content:
Standard Edition
- PlayStation 5 (PS Store) - $39.99
- Xbox Series X/S (Xbox Store) - $39.99
- PC (via Steam) - $39.99
- Amazon and Best Buy - $39.99
The game’s Standard Edition will have a pre-order bonus (Trifecta Loot Bag). The same thing goes with its Day One Edition, which is the upcoming title’s physical version. The Trifecta Loot Bag (digital) will contain the Obsidian Glitz Outfit and Venomous Verdigris Mask.
Payday 3’s Silver and Gold Editions will only be rolled out digitally and sold at $69.99 and $89.99, respectively. Additionally, below are the details of the bonus contents for these two editions:
Silver Edition
- Dark Sterling Mask
- Play Payday 3 three days earlier
- Six months’ worth of the game’s Season Pass
Gold Edition
- Dark Sterling Mask
- Play it three days earlier
- Season Pass, good for one year
- Gold Slate Gloves
- Skull of Liberty Mask
The six-month Season Pass will include Tailor and Weapon Packs alongside two new heists. This goes the same with the year-long Season Pass, though it will come with four new heists.
All Payday 3's Collector’s Edition details
The game’s Collector’s Edition is priced at $129.99. Unfortunately, per Amazon’s website, it’s currently sold out for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
This edition of the upcoming first-person shooter will contain both physical and digital content. Check out below what you’ll be getting if you got a buck to spare for this one:
Digital Contents
- Dark Sterling Mask
- Season Pass for one year
- Gold Slate Gloves
- Skull of Liberty Mask
- Membership to The Collector’s Club (It is an exclusive community that is only accessible to players who purchased the game’s Collector’s Edition)
Physical Contents
- Stickers
- Custom Deck of Cards
- The Collector’s Mask also comes with a stand
Check out Amazon and other stores' websites to keep yourself updated on the availability of the game's Collector's Edition.