Payday 3 pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Payday 3’s gameplay trailer has officially rolled out. Fans of the first-person shooter are all hyped to continue from where their favorite bad guys left off earlier. The upcoming third installment will band up the gang anew as they leave their peaceful lives and continue their life of crime. Chains, Dallas, Hoxton, and Wolf are now heading to The Big Apple.

Per Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcase, the new Payday title is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2023. The game will be made ready to Xbox players via the console’s Game Pass on the aforementioned date. It will also be available on Steam as it was revealed to have five editions. It will have both physical and digital copies.

All Payday 3 pre-order details

Below is the pricing for Payday 3’s various editions and their content:

Standard Edition

PlayStation 5 (PS Store) - $39.99

Xbox Series X/S (Xbox Store) - $39.99

PC (via Steam) - $39.99

Amazon and Best Buy - $39.99

The game’s Standard Edition will have a pre-order bonus (Trifecta Loot Bag). The same thing goes with its Day One Edition, which is the upcoming title’s physical version. The Trifecta Loot Bag (digital) will contain the Obsidian Glitz Outfit and Venomous Verdigris Mask.

Payday 3’s Silver and Gold Editions will only be rolled out digitally and sold at $69.99 and $89.99, respectively. Additionally, below are the details of the bonus contents for these two editions:

Silver Edition

Dark Sterling Mask

Play Payday 3 three days earlier

Six months’ worth of the game’s Season Pass

Gold Edition

Dark Sterling Mask

Play it three days earlier

Season Pass, good for one year

Gold Slate Gloves

Skull of Liberty Mask

The six-month Season Pass will include Tailor and Weapon Packs alongside two new heists. This goes the same with the year-long Season Pass, though it will come with four new heists.

All Payday 3's Collector’s Edition details

Payday 3's Collector's Edition is pretty steep but packed with the good stuff every fan will enjoy (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

The game’s Collector’s Edition is priced at $129.99. Unfortunately, per Amazon’s website, it’s currently sold out for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This edition of the upcoming first-person shooter will contain both physical and digital content. Check out below what you’ll be getting if you got a buck to spare for this one:

Digital Contents

Dark Sterling Mask

Season Pass for one year

Gold Slate Gloves

Skull of Liberty Mask

Membership to The Collector’s Club (It is an exclusive community that is only accessible to players who purchased the game’s Collector’s Edition)

Physical Contents

Stickers

Custom Deck of Cards

The Collector’s Mask also comes with a stand

Check out Amazon and other stores' websites to keep yourself updated on the availability of the game's Collector's Edition.

