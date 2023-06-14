How to redeem Amazon Prime Gaming rewards for Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail has brought back their exclusive collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming, offering various in-game resources as rewards, accessible to players with a Prime subscription. Those interested in claiming the current bundle should do so immediately since the offer will expire on June 28, 2023, roughly after 13 days. Considering the limited resources in the title, Trailblazers should utilize the opportunity to claim all the extra goodies from the second Prime Gaming bundle.

These usually include Stellar Jades, along with other in-game resources. Moreover, with just a few simple steps, Prime users can generate a redemption code containing the specified rewards.

How to obtain every reward from the Honkai Star Rail and Amazon Prime Gaming collaboration?

Image showing Prime Gaming Bundle for June (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can follow the steps listed below to obtain the redemption code from their Prime subscription:

Visit the Amazon Prime Gaming web page by clicking on this link.

Click on the "Get in-game content" button.

In the case of non-Prime accounts, they can directly purchase a subscription from the "Try Prime" button.

On completing the process, it will generate a code that one can redeem using the official Honkai Star Rail website or the game’s UI.

For the month of June, Trailblazers will receive 60x Stellar Jades and 8x Traveller's Guide, along with 5x Disposable Kinetic Cannon, a consumable item that increases the wearer’s ATK and CRIT DMG during battle.

Use the HoYoverse website to redeem the Prime Gaming codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of steps players can follow to redeem codes from the official website.

Click on the following URL: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in to the Honkai Star Rail account

Select the correct server containing all the progress.

Copy and paste the Prime Gaming code in the blank section.

Hit Redeem to conclude.

Use the in-game option to redeem Prime Gaming codes from any device (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Trailblazers can also redeem the specified codes from the game itself. They can follow the listed steps to complete the process.

Launch Honkai Star Rail on any platform and log in to your respective account.

Wait for the character to appear and click "Pause" to open the game menu.

Hit the button beside the profile name, denoted by three dots.

Click the "Redemption Code" option to open a pop-up window.

Fill in the codes in the blank area.

Hit "Confirm to finalize.

As always, the rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailing system, accessed from the button marked by an envelope sign at the extreme right of the menu.

Now, fans should consider some things regarding the Amazon Prime Gaming codes. Firstly, a single code can be used only once per account, which does not apply to the same after changing the server. Lastly, it has to be claimed within the expiration window, which will be specified on the official Amazon page.

