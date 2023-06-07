How to potentially fix the Server Distribution Error in Honkai Star Rail

The Server Distribution Error can be a frustrating problem for Honkai Star Rail players trying to enjoy the game. This error indicates a situation where the game is unable to establish a proper connection with the server. There are multiple potential reasons for this issue occurring, ranging from technical glitches to network connectivity problems. Players who run into the error will want to fix it as soon as possible so they can continue their journey in the game.

Fixing the Server Distribution Error is a tricky affair. Since the problem has many causes, the troubleshooting process involves a trial-and-error approach. There’s no guaranteed solution, but the community has devised specific ways to potentially restore Honkai Star Rail to its normal state.

Best fixes for Honkai Star Rail's Server Distribution Error

You can lose access to the Honkai Star Rail’s servers for several reasons, some of which might be from the side of miHoYo. Here are some fixes to try:

Fix 1: Wait for the maintenance period to end

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

As simple as it sounds, you can easily miss news regarding scheduled maintenance. In fact, the game is currently undergoing maintenance (on June 7, 2023), which is expected to conclude in 30 minutes. When there’s maintenance, the servers are taken offline, and no matter what you try to do, you’ll always receive a Server Distribution Error.

Fix 2: Check your internet

Modern internet connections are typically stable, but there could be incidents of spotty connectivity. In these cases, you'll have to ensure that your internet is working as intended. If you’re on Wi-Fi, check if your device (PC/Mobile) has the necessary network strength to run Honkai Star Rail smoothly.

Fix 3: Turn on Virtual Sync in the Nvidia control panel

This method only applies if you play on a PC with an Nvidia card. Keeping the V-Sync off in the control panel results in certain glitches, and turning it on could remove the network error.

Fix 4: Turn off your VPN

When you use a VPN on your phone or PC, it consumes a lot of bandwidth. This can potentially clash with the bandwidth requirements of Honkai Star Rail, triggering the Server Distribution Error. Turning your VPN off is another great solution, especially if your internet speed is not particularly fast to begin with.

Fix 5: Create an exception for your anti-virus

This potential solution only applies to PC players, but your anti-virus software can falsely detect a game file as a potential threat. Honkai Star Rail always gives a Server Distribution Error message if there are game files that have been deleted or quarantined. To counter this, create an exception in your software or turn it off while running the game.

