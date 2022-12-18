How to open and use the Nvidia Control Panel

Thanks to the Nvidia Control Panel, improving your gaming experience is just a few clicks away. With this tool, users can gain access to a wide range of settings to optimize and enhance their gaming performance.

How to download, set up, and open Nvidia Control Panel

Download and setup

Make sure you're on the most recent version before opening up the Nvidia Control Panel. Even with a large driver bundle, installations are generally quick and straightforward. If you're concerned about conflicts, you may either choose a clean installation when updating to the newest version or remove the older drivers first.

Users can choose between two drivers: a certified WHQL version that's based on older code but is more reliable and well-tested, or a beta version that incorporates all the latest performance optimizations. Currently, the majority of Nvidia releases are WHQL-certified.

Open Nvidia Control Panel

Nearly all desktop computers and a large number of laptops with Nvidia graphics technology installed come with Nvidia's Control Panel. Resolutions, frame rates, color settings, Nvidia-specific options like G-Sync, and much more can be adjusted with this utility tool.

The majority of Windows computers with Nvidia graphics technology have easy access to the Control Panel. Here's how you can access it:

Right-click on any empty space on your Desktop. Click on Nvidia Control Panel. Nvidia Control Panel should launch now.

Alternative method

If for some reason, the previous and more straightforward process doesn't work for you, try out these steps:

Search for and launch Control Panel from Windows Search or from Settings, which you can launch by pressing WIN+I. Once Control Panel launches, click on Hardware & Sound. Click on Control Panel from the end of the list once the new Window launches.

Manage 3D settings

There are several options available in the 3D settings panel, all of which you can view by scrolling through the box. You can freely explore these as Nvidia provides a useful "Restore" option that you can use to reset all values to their defaults.

Nevertheless, make sure to take screenshots and notes of all the configuration changes that you make and their results. You can find and choose the sweet spot for your system and playstyle by consulting these while leaving all other settings in their default positions.

Another crucial detail is that the 'Global Settings' and 'Program Settings' tabs are divided into two sections. If you wish to modify a specific game, you can choose its executable on the Program Settings page and, for example, alter its default graphics settings.

Ambient Occlusion

Our first potential choice is this one, which is immediately above the rest of the options. Although ambient occlusion considerably enhances lighting and shadow detail, it can significantly reduce framerate, especially on older systems. If 'Quality' turns out to be too demanding for your GPU, be sure to check out the 'Performance' option.

Anisotropic Filtering

The image quality depends heavily on texture filtering; for optimum results, increase this parameter to its maximum 16X value. This modification won't even noticeably affect the performance of modern graphics cards, and you'll receive sharp, excellent textures in exchange.

Anti-aliasing

This low-end, resource-friendly anti-aliasing technique softly softens jagged features and can provide a smoother image on weaker hardware, such as laptops, that aren't capable of making more complex computations.

FXAA can be used in games that don't support anti-aliasing at all or in combination with other kinds of anti-aliasing to improve results, even if the softened image it creates lacks the sharpness of other forms of anti-aliasing. We advise turning this off if your GPU can handle higher anti-aliasing settings.

DSR

Dynamic Super Resolution, or DSR, enables your PC to generate games at resolutions that are higher than what the monitor can handle and then downscale the images to fit the display's natural size. While computationally expensive, this option improves quality practically everywhere and is applicable to all games. Basically, it's a supersample anti-aliasing technique that uses brute force.

Consider turning on the DSR if you have additional graphics processing power, if you're playing an ancient game, or utilizing a high-end graphics card with a low-resolution display.

VSync

The refresh rate of the display hardware is what VSync uses to lock the frame rate of a game. A game with VSync enabled from the Nvidia Control Panel, for instance, won't run any faster than 60 frames per second on a screen that supports 60Hz.

The "tearing" issue, when the GPU and display get out of sync and generate a momentarily distorted image, is fixed by VSync, although enabling it causes latency and lowers framerates in high-end games that can't sustain a high framerate. Leave this set to "Use the 3D application configuration" in general and choose each game individually.

MFAA

Compared to other anti-aliasing techniques, this one has far less overhead while still producing high-quality visual results. It should be noted that it requires game support and is only compatible with GPUs from the 900 series or later. Activate this to make it available for games that support it to improve performance and visual quality.

Final thoughts

Newbies should be familiar with a few additional Nvidia Control Panel sections besides the 3D settings. The 'Desktop' menu conceals the options at the top of the window if you want to enable the notification tray icon or switch on or switch off the desktop context menu icon for the Nvidia Control Panel.

Older games can have issues with dim gamma values or low brightness, and they don't offer any in-game options to rectify these issues. In these circumstances, you can change the gamma using the driver's 'Adjust color settings' feature from the Nvidia Control Panel. Just bear in mind that since these are global settings, you'll need to change it back again later.

