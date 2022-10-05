The Overwatch 2 graphics settings are very important if you want to get the most out of your RTX 2060. With the release of Overwatch 2, many people are wondering what the best settings are for their cards. In this article, we will go over the best settings for Overwatch 2 on RTX 2060.

There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to finding the best Overwatch 2 settings for RTX 2060. With the release of the new RTX 40 Series, prices of last-generation cards have tanked, making the 20 series one of the most affordable options to enjoy the fruits of real-time ray-tracing.

Unsurprisingly, we are seeing more budget gamers turning to RTX 2060, either used or brand new, to have a piece of the Ray-tracing cake.

The best graphics settings for Overwatch 2

The long-awaited sequel to Blizzard’s team-based shooter, Overwatch, is finally here. The game builds upon the foundation of the original with new features and gameplay mechanics.

One of the most significant changes in Overwatch 2 is the introduction of new HERO roles. These roles are designed to promote strategic teamwork and add more depth to the game.

In addition to the new role, Overwatch 2 also features several graphical \improvements. The game is now playable in 4K resolution with HDR support. You'll need to use the best settings if you’re looking to get the most out of your RTX 2060. This article will show you the best settings for Overwatch 2 on RTX 2060.

Display Mode

Always run games in full-screen mode; using the "Windowed" or "Borderless Windowed" mode, you lose a significant amount of performance.

Field of View

103, try to set it as high as possible in these fast-paced shooter games for maximum peripheral vision.

Dynamic Render Scale

Keep this setting turned off. This setting dynamically alters the resolution to maintain a consistent frame rate. However, it might sound prudent to keep it on. In reality, it's not, as it heavily alters and worsens the gaming experience.

In-game Resolution Scaling

Keep it at a hundred percent. Turning it down will make the game look blurry to a certain magnitude, depending on the setting.

Maximum Frame Rate

This setting comes down to the hardware of your choice, specifically your monitor. If your monitor is 144 Hz, then set this as 144. There is no point leaving it uncapped. Locking it at the refresh rate of your monitor will deliver much more consistent performance.

Vsync

Keep Vsync turned off unless you have some noticeable screen tear. However, the chances for the same are low if you lock the frame rate to the monitor's refresh rate.

Triple Buffering

Keep it turned off, Triple buffering increases latency and makes Vsync appear smoother. Additionally, this option effectively adds three frames of input latency.

Reduce Buffering

The input latency in Overwatch 2 is set to 1 frame by default. Reducing buffering reduces that one frame at the expense of FPS, which impacts your input latency. Keep this on unless your PC is having a lot of difficulties.

Nvidia Reflex

Keeping Nvidia Reflex enabled with boosts drastically reduces latency, but keeping it turned off for users with anything lower than 1660.

Graphics Quality Preset

Set the graphics quality preset to HIgh when gaming on RTX 2060.

Upsampling

Enable AMD FSR 1.0, it sharpens the visuals with limited effect on the performance

Image Sharpening

Set it to 0.40. As its name suggests, it helps sharpen the images, which is essential in such fast-paced PVP games.

Texture Quality

Set the texture to High

Texture Filtering Quality

Set it low (1x) The positive thing about Overwatch's aesthetic direction is that even with everything at the lowest level, the game won't look horrible. This enables you to achieve high frames per second without making significant visual compromises.

Local FOG Detail

Set it to low

Dynamic Reflections

Disable it, as you won't have the chance to observe the difference amidst all the fast-paced action.

Shadow Detail

Keep shadow detail tuned to low. In Overwatch, you won't have a major benefit from tracking the shadow of your rivals.

Model Detail

The model details impact the details of your opponents' models. Since you might not even be able to see what characters your opponents are using, I suggest setting it to medium.

Effects Detail

Set it to low as you won't have much time to enjoy the game details in a do-or-die compact with your adversaries.

Lighting Quality

Set it to your personal preference, as this setting has no effect on the game’s performance.

Antialias Quality

Set it to FXAA for the best performance.

Refraction Quality

Set it to low. This controls how well semi-transparent surfaces are affected by light bending. Consider The Shield of Reinhardt as an illustration. The shield will appear more solid when this level is set to high since it will handle light elements much more accurately. FPS shouldn't be much affected by this setting.

Ambient Occlusion

Set the Ambient Occlusion to low.

Local Reflections

Turn local reflections off for the most fluid gaming experience, which is essential for such fast-paced PVP games.

Damage FX

This is entirely up to the gamer as there isn't any difference in the game's performance from this setting.

Final thoughts

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter game publicly released yesterday after a beta period. It’s a sequel to the massively popular game Overwatch, released in 2016. The game is set in the future and follows a team of heroes who fight to save the world from evil.

The game is very demanding on hardware, so you’ll need a good computer to run it. If you have an RTX 2060, you’ll have to tweak a few settings to have a fluid gaming experience. You will have to lower the settings to get better performance.

