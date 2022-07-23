How hard is it to build a budget gaming PC? (2022)

In recent times, it has been difficult to gather parts to build a PC on a budget. Due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, manufacturing of many components have either been put on hold or restricted, thus increasing their prices. This trend has been going on since September 2020, but over the past two months, prices have finally begun coming down and supply has been increasing.

So it is a good time to build a gaming PC; the prices are closer to MSRP than ever and it would be wise to buy components quickly before the prices go up again. Although graphics cards are not being sold at the lowest possible prices, other components, including SSDs, RAM, and CPUs are currently available and affordable.

Guide to building a budget gaming PC today

As it is a budget PC, it will not be able to run the most graphically intensive games at the highest settings, but it can run them in 1080p resolution at stable frame rates. To get the most bang for the buck, it is not a bad idea to look for second-hand components; there are plenty of options available because cryptocurrency miners are looking to sell their builds due to the current downward trend in the market.

GPU - GeForce RTX 2060 6GB

The GeForce RTX 2060 6GB version (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 2060 is a card from 2019 but is still a heavy hitter that can handle the latest games and manage to run them in medium to high settings at 1080p resolution and 60FPS. It is being sold by retailers for as low as $270, and users can buy it for cheaper from a reliable second-hand seller.

CPU - Intel Core i3 - 12100

The Intel Core i3 - 12100 (Image via Amazon)

This processor from Intel offers the best price-to-performance ratio because it is currently being sold for less than $150 in official markets. The CPU offers strong performance and will not bottleneck other components. It is a perfect match for a mid-range GPU.

Motherboard - Asus Prime H610M-E

The Asus Prime H610M-E (Image via Amazon)

The Asus Prime H610M-E is a solid budget choice for the motherboard. It supports DDR4 memory at 3300 MHz and PCIe 4.0. The price for this component is $99, and if users feel they might not make the most of its features, there are other viable and cheaper options in the market.

SSD - Crucial P2 500GB NVMe

The Crucial P2 500GB NVMe (Image via Amazon)

Crucial manufactures reliable storage devices, and the P2 500GB is a competent option. The component costs $45, which is great for a 500GB SSD, but if users need to save money, going for a mechanical HDD is a good option, but a lot of speed will be traded for it.

RAM - TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan 2x8GB 3200MHz

The TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan (Image via Amazon)

This kit by TeamGroup is a good budget choice for RAM as it is in a dual-channel configuration, runs at 3200MHz, and is fully compatible will the motherboard and CPU. The two sticks come in a pack and cost $50 in official markets. Users can save money by opting for 8GB of RAM, which can be upgraded in the future.

PSU - Corsair CV 650W 80+ Bronze

Corsair CV 650W 80+ Bronze (Image via Amazon)

A 650W PSU will be sufficient for a budget PC build, and the Corsair CV 80+ Bronze will provide sufficient power to all components while having enough room for upgrades in the future.

Cabinet - AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower

The AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower (Image via Amazon)

The AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower is an incredible choice for a budget cabinet, with RGB, capable airflow, and support for a 120mm AIO radiator. The case costs $50 in official markets, which is great for a case at this level.

