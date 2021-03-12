Anti-aliasing in Minecraft has been around since version 1.2, or the "Better Together" update. It has been around for Windows 10 PC and VR players since.

What is anti-aliasing, though? That will be the question this article will be answering today. It will also go over how someone on PC can adjust it.

What is anti-aliasing in Minecraft?

Anti-aliasing is a visual setting for virtual reality and Windows 10 PC gamers (Image via Mojang)

Anti-aliasing in Minecraft can be explained as a visual setting for virtual reality and Windows 10 PC gamers. It is used to smoothen out edges and add a small amount of realism.

Anti-aliasing in Minecraft basically adds a touch of realism to the game. It gives a positive effect on visuals despite harming the performance of the game.

What does it look like?

The default Minecraft visual (Image via Mojang)

Here's a look at how anti-aliasing in Minecraft works. Currently, this player's settings are at default and have not been changed.

The following image will show the anti-aliasing in Minecraft at its lowest setting and its highest setting side by side. The lowest being labeled one and the highest being labeled 16.

Comparison of different settings of anti-aliasing (Image via Microsoft)

There isn't much of a visual difference. However, the lack of blurring while the player zooms past the rose bush on setting 16 compared to 1. This shows anti-aliasing in Minecraft in action.

Changing settings

Changing the anti-aliasing setting in-game (Image via Microsoft)

To change the anti-aliasing settings, players on Windows 10 can open their video settings and scroll to the very bottom. Once there, players can adjust the level of anti-aliasing in Minecraft using the bar underneath it.

Whether a player is going for a slight boost in performance or looking for better visuals, adjusting the anti-aliasing in Minecraft can help with their needs.

