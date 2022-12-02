Top 5 things to know about Minecraft VR

If players are considering entering the world of virtual reality, there's no better way than with one of the most popular video games of all time: Minecraft. Since there are so many features and options, it can be a bit overwhelming to know where to start. This list will go over some basic information that players should know before they begin their VR journey.

5 details players should know about Minecraft VR

1) VR will forever change the way you see the game world

Minecraft VR is an immersive virtual reality experience that allows players to explore and build in a vast digital world. It's the perfect way to take your journey to the next level, as it offers a totally new perspective on a familiar gameplay experience.

Players have the ability to freely explore each 3D environment, with realistic visuals and VR-enabled features like motion tracking and full 360-degree rotation. With total freedom of movement, players can interact with blocks and objects as if they were right in front of them.

Whether you’re an experienced gamer or just dipping your toes into VR for the first time, this VR title offers hours of exciting exploration and creative building potential.

2) Choose a compatible device for the best Minecraft VR experience

With the latest advancements in technology, the game can now be enjoyed using both the Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Rift S on PC.

PlayStation VR is also fully compatible with Minecraft VR, allowing gamers to explore the world in a totally new way. PlayStation's version of the game brings all the features you'd expect from other platforms while still offering its own unique take on the title.

3) Explore builds like never before

Playing the game in VR offers a truly immersive 3D gaming experience, allowing players to explore the world in ways never before possible. From mining resources to building structures and battling monsters, Minecraft VR immerses users in the blocky universe like no other version of the game before.

With the ability to move through virtual worlds more freely than ever, players will feel like they're part of the lives of their characters in a much more meaningful way.

This means that all the time players spend building their perfect base will be even more exciting when they get to experience it in VR.

4) The world seems much bigger in Minecraft VR

Players can now explore their virtual worlds in a more immersive environment, allowing them to appreciate the game’s vibrant landscapes and thrilling gameplay.

As many players know, builds in the game can get pretty big. This is evident in the normal game, but when standing in front of a build in VR, being able to look up at its sheer monumental size really puts things into perspective.

5) How to purchase Minecraft VR

The popular game is now available for purchase on various digital storefronts, such as the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. Another way to experience the game is to find physical copies of the game at major retailers such as Best Buy and Target. Those who want to go straight to Mojang can also pick up copies of the game for Oculus devices and Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality.

What does Minecraft VR have to offer?

A VR headset can give players a unique and fully immersive experience, allowing them to explore the world with 3D graphics and realistic physics. From this perspective, they can get up close to their favorite creatures and explore the world around them like never before.

With a VR headset, players don't need to worry about traditional video game restrictions, and they'll have complete freedom to immerse themselves in an entirely new way of experiencing the game.

