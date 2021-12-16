5 best Minecraft bases that are easy to build for new players

Regardless of whether players are playing on Survival or Hardcore Mode in Minecraft, shelter and a solidly-built base is vital to staying safe in a world that can quickly become dangerous.

For newer Minecraft players, building a basic base may seem more daunting than it actually is. Even if you're still learning the ropes of survival, it's possible to create accessible and efficient shelters without doing anything crazy, and just sticking to the game's fundamentals. When done correctly, players shouldn't even use up all that many resources, meaning gathering times are kept at a premium and maximum time can be dedicated to staying safe from hostile mobs.

Minecraft: New player bases that are both safe and effective

5) Cave base

When the going gets tough, staying put in a cave might be the way to go (Image via Mojang)

There may be times when Minecraft players simply can't gather the materials needed for their base quickly enough. Fortunately, if there is a cave, mountain, or high-reaching hill nearby, it may just be best to dig into the side of it. Carving out a small shelter into a cave, lighting it with torches, and sealing off the exit is a great way to survive early nights in a Minecraft survival situation.

Later on, players can either expand on their cave base and improve it with things like beds, furnaces, chests, and crafting tables, or they can leave their humble beginnings and build a different shelter once they're settled in. This makes a cave base a great starter for any new Minecraft player.

4) Pillar and platform bases

A basic pillar and platform base, though safety rails are advised (Image via Mojang)

Requiring little more than a torch or two, some ladders, and a basic block of the player's choosing, pillar and platform bases are quick builds in Minecraft. Put plainly, a player builds a large pillar, which can easily be made of a material like dirt or cobblestone. Once high enough off the ground to avoid any danger, players can then build out a platform and light it with a torch to stay safe from hostile mob spawns.

Players that are feeling creative can even expand their shelter later, creating a suspended base that remains above-ground. Just be sure to keep safety rails in place to avoid falls.

3) Open air bases

Open air bases can be nice to look at, but spiders tend to climb over their walls (Image via Mojang)

One of the simplest bases that can be made in Minecraft is an open air base, which requires the player to build walls around themselves with no roof. This protects them from most hostile mobs well enough, but they can still be overtaken by spiders in some situations. However, spiders can be prevented from climbing over with simple fixes.

The easiest way to keep spiders from climbing over the walls of an open air base is to create an overhang jutting out from the walls. Spiders are able to climb walls in Minecraft, but they cannot climb upside-down and around overhangs or other obstructions sticking out of a flat wall.

2) Treehouses

Treehouses can start out simple but are quite fun to improve over time (Image via Mojang)

Staying in a tree is a tactic that can keep players safe in a pinch in Minecraft, but building a base in one is even better. With nothing more than some wood planks, stairs, a door, and some torches, players can create a treehouse that will drive out the elements and keep hostile mobs away as well. Treehouses can be some of the simplest builds in the entire game, but some master builders have created incredibly elaborate and impressive treehouse builds as well.

For new players, it's best to start small, but the option always exists to make the treehouse of your dreams at a later date.

1) Underground base

Underground bases don't necessarily have to look nice, but it doesn't hurt (Image via Mojang)

When in doubt, start digging.

Much like a cave base, simply digging a sizable hole in the ground and sealing it off above is a simple and efficient way to keep the nasty enemies away, as long as players keep their underground base well-lit. The best thing about underground bases? They can expand as long as the height limit allows.

If Minecraft players ever need to add a new room, all it takes is a pickaxe and a shovel. There are, of course, some dangers to be aware of underground, but for beginners an underground base is a great way to stay safe without using an excess of materials.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider