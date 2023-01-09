How to boost FPS in Minecraft (2023)

Even though Minecraft is made up of blocks with low pixel density, it can still be quite heavy on a device. This might result in low FPS and constant stutters, hampering the gaming experience. Beginners who are starting on a new world might not feel this, but experienced players who have explored and loaded thousands of chunks will.

Luckily, millions of players have discovered almost all the possible methods to increase the FPS of Minecraft over the years. Players can drastically increase the FPS if they tweak certain settings and use certain mods. Here are some of the best methods to increase FPS.

Note: Many other methods apart from these may help a player. These are only the best methods that are tried and tested.

Hacks that can give better FPS in Minecraft

Reducing render distance

Render distance determines the number of chunks being rendered by a Minecraft player (Image via Mojang)

One of the simplest tweaks that players can make to increase FPS is reducing the render distance. These settings determine the number of chunks loaded around the player. If more chunks are loaded and managed by the game, it will use more resources and get heavy on the device. Render distance can be reduced by going into the video settings.

Ideally, players should keep the render distance at 10 to 15 chunks. Although they will be able to see far-off biomes at a higher render distance, it is quite useless as they won't be able to tell the details of the biome and blocks from afar.

Changing Graphics Quality and Particles settings

Regular Graphics settings can be changed to increase FPS in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Besides changing the render distance, players can change the general graphics settings. This will change aspects like light, shadow, and texture quality. This can also give a little boost to FPS. Players can also reduce the number of particles emitted in the world to smoothen the game. These kinds of smaller video settings can have a much greater effect.

Increase RAM usage of the game (Java Edition only)

RAM allotted to Minecraft can be changed to increase FPS (Image via Sportskeeda)

This method only works for Java Edition and is quite technical and hard to do. Hence, players must only try this step if they know how it works and how to undo it if the game crashes.

Users can increase the RAM allotment of the game through the official game launcher. They can head to the Installations tab, select the desired game version and click edit. Reveal more options to see the JVM Arguments command.

This is where users can change the number in the command -Xmx2G, denoting the amount of RAM used in the game. If users have ample RAM on their devices to spare, they can increase the number and drastically improve the FPS.

Use performance mods

OptiFine and Sodium mods are the best to increase FPS in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since the game has been out for over a decade, the community has released a bunch of mods that also help increase the FPS, like OptiFine and Sodium. Players can use either one to optimize the game's chunk loader and other engines so that the world loads faster and uses fewer resources.

