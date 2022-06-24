Minecraft Redditor messes with particles, makes awesome effect

In Minecraft, particles are everywhere. They come off of almost anything, and nearly every activity produces particles.

Breaking an item produces particles; a campfire is full of them; filling a composter creates them. Dragon's Breath is almost entirely made up of particles. Is water falling through the cracks in a block? Those are particles.

The most common and well-known examples of particles are fireworks and rainfall. Fireworks literally burst into an explosion of particles and are arguably their best use of them in the entire game.

Particles can be customized through commands, game rules, and add-ons. They can be almost whatever players want them to be and can show up whenever they want.

One Minecraft Redditor took that as a challenge and created a very cool particle effect.

Minecraft user customizes particles to make awesome sonic boom effect

Editing particles is not an easy thing in the game. Much like redstone builds, only the confident and experienced gamers will even attempt doing it most of the time.

It requires commands that only a few have true mastery of. As a result, the fact that this Redditor could make the particle they wanted and have it show up when and where they desired is rather impressive.

They successfully got a bow and arrow to create a sonic boom effect. The spiraling particles represent that perfectly, which happens every time the gamer fires their bow. That is no small feat.

Their caption indicates that they were just messing around, perhaps even more impressive as this wasn't necessarily the intended outcome.

The Minecraft community loves this post. They've given it a lot of positive reactions and comments.

The process of editing particles differs from Bedrock to Java Edition, including many options. There are particles for the following things and more:

Falling honey

Falling lava

Pollen from bees

Spore blossoms

Fireworks

Furnace cooking

Potion and status effects

Fire

Note block sounds

Love mode

Dragon's Breath

As an example, here's a command that can change particles:

Java Edition: /particle minecraft:explosion_emitter ~10 ~ ~

Bedrock Edition: /particle minecraft:huge_explosion_emitter ~10 ~ ~

These will create an explosion and particles ten blocks away from users. The commands can be edited and filled with the appropriate tags to fully customize the particle experience.

