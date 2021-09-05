The best Fortnite settings for low end PC in Chapter 2 Season 7 (2021 Guide)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is drawing to an end and players are gearing up for the release of Season 8, which is rumored to introduce Naruto and Dragon Ball Z franchises to the game.

However, before the new season sets in, a live event will take place in-game that will see an end to the ongoing alien invasion on the Fortnite island. Players will definitely want to grab every minute of this live event, as it will set forth a lot of changes to the game going into Season 8. Fortnite players will require an adequate setup to play the game, but a lot can be achieved with a minimum if all game settings are properly managed.

This article will list out the best settings for Fortnite players who play on a low end PC.

Best settings for Fortnite Season 7 for players with low end hardware

Fortnite players with low end hardware should aim to achieve the highest FPS settings, as that will make the gameplay the smoothest. Most professional players also run the game in the lowest settings to achieve the highest FPS, despite having good hardware that will support better graphics.

While low end PC players might not be able to enjoy graphics and 3D resolution in the optimum manner, with a minimum of 60 FPS, they will be able to easily compete in every Fortnite match. Below are the best settings in Fortnite for low end hardware:

Display

Window mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit: Above the refresh rate of the monitor. If the monitor has a refresh rate of 60 Hz then set the Frame Rate Limit at 120 Hz.

Graphical settings

3D resolution: 100%

100% View distance : Far

: Far Shadows: Off

Off Anti-aliasing : Off

: Off Textures : Low

: Low Effects : Low

: Low Post- processing: Low

Players can consider turning View Distance to 'Epic' as it will enable them to view builds, enemies and the environment in long ranges efficiently in Fortnite.

Advanced Graphics

V-Sync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Show FPS : On

: On Direct X Version : Direct X 11

: Direct X 11 Allow Mutithreaded Rendering : On

: On Ray Tracing: Off

Edited by Nikhil Vinod