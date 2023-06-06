When will Honkai Star Rail servers come online? Maintenance and downtime hours

The Honkai Star Rail community is preparing itself for a massive update scheduled in a few hours. After the successful launch of HoYoverse's new Gacha title, players have been waiting for almost a month to see what the company has in store. Throughout multiple trailers and special programs, everyone has a fair idea of what to expect for the next 40 days.

However, before everything falls into place, it is important to know the details regarding HoYoverse's schedule for maintenance. Based on multiple announcements, everyone has been scheduled to be kicked out from Honkai Star Rail's official servers starting at 6 am UTC +8 server time, until 11 am UTC +8.

Hence, everyone is looking at a 5-hour-long downtime maintenance period before v1.1 goes live in all major regions. The following article will list the downtime period across every region and time zone.

What is the downtime period for Honkai Star Rail servers in all regions?

Since the aforementioned downtime period might be confusing to a lot of players worldwide, the following list might help everyone with Honkai Star Rail's maintenance:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (June 7)

Philippines: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (June 7)

China: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (June 7)

UK: 11:00 pm (June 6) to 4:00 am (June 7)

Japan: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (June 7)

Korea: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (June 7)

Typically, the time for the update's launch is around when the maintenance is scheduled to conclude.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

Regarding the downtime in every time zone, players can follow the list given below:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (June 6)

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (June 6)

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (June 6)

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (June 6)

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 pm (June 6) to 4:00 am (June 7)

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 am to 5:00 am (June 7)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (June 7)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (June 7)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (June 7)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (June 7)

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (June 7)

The compensation for the downtime can be expected to be a total of 600 Stellar Jades, with 300 from five hours of downtime, and an extra 300 for countless bug fixes and sandbox adjustments. Players are recommended to keep an eye out for Honkai Star Rail's official social media accounts for any announcements.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

> Retrieving [Companion Mission] remotely

> Loading info...

> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished



$ System: The info is as follows

Version 1.1 All-New Companion Mission Details



A list of every patch note will be available sometime after v1.1 goes live.

What to expect with the launch of Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

The first phase of the v1.1 update will feature Silver Wolf as a rate-up 5-star character, alongside another banner with her signature Light Cone. The main story mission is expected to have new content as well, alongside events such as Starhunt Game and features including an in-game chat system with friends.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

$ System: Load [Starhunt Game] module? (Y/N)

> Y

> Loading remotely...

> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished



$ System: Event module is as follows

More on the entire patch can be found in this link.

