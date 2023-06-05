When does Honkai Star Rail Maintenance start and end?

More maintenance will take place soon for Honkai Star Rail and temporarily restrict players' server access. Developers miHoYo had already made an announcement about version 1.1, the game's first major update. Now, there is clarity about the complete schedule, with players being informed in advance. Moreover, the developers have also prepared to compensate the community for having to halt their journeys temporarily.

Version 1.1 is set to introduce plenty of new content, including fresh events surrounding the characters, Luocha and Silver Wolf. Their banners will also be available once the new update goes live.

This makes it important for players to be aware of all the maintenance details to ensure they don’t lose out on any progress and can jump back in when Honkai Star Rail goes live again.

When does Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 maintenance start?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

miHoYo has released a new schedule surrounding the upcoming update. The maintenance will occur on June 7, starting at 6 am (UTC +8). For those in Europe and US, the server downtime begins on June 6 due to differences in the time zones.

Here are the adjusted timings of when the server downtime will begin:

US PDT – 3 pm (June 6)

US EDT – 6 pm (June 6)

US CDT – 5 pm (June 6)

Western Europe – 11 pm (June 6)

Eastern Europe – 1 am (June 7)

India – 3:30 am (June 7)

When does Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 maintenance end?

miHoYo has stated that the upcoming server maintenance will take around five hours to complete. Here are the approximate timings of when the servers will be live once again:

US PDT – 8 pm (June 6)

US EDT – 11 pm (June 6)

US CDT – 10 pm (June 6)

Western Europe – 4 am (June 7)

Eastern Europe – 6 am (June 7)

India – 8:30 am (June 7)

It’s worth noting that miHoYo may change the timings on short notice if any issues arise. Readers are advised to follow the game’s official Twitter account and Sportskeeda for updated information.

The forthcoming update will be available on all applicable platforms, including Android, iOS, and PC. Once the server maintenance begins, Honkai Star Rail will be unavailable to play. Players will need to download the update before they can resume their journeys.

All Honkai Star Rail players will be entitled to compensation if their Trailblazer levels are four or higher. miHoYo will be handing out 300 Stellar Jades to those affected by the upcoming scheduled maintenance.

