Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 update schedule: Maintenance time, Stellar Jades rewards, and server downtime details

miHoYo has provided plenty of details about the version 1.1 update for Honkai Star Rail, which starts with server maintenance. This will be conducted to ensure that the transition from the existing to the new version is smooth. Moreover, plenty of new content will also be added, including events, characters, and more. Thanks to the detailed information from the developers, players can plan their schedules around the downtime.

Moreover, all community members will be eligible for rewards (Trailblazer level 4 required). To compensate for the time lost, miHoYo will be handing out valuable in-game resources, including Stellar Jades. With a new banner coming up shortly, here are the details about when Honkai Star Rail players will be able to enjoy version 1.1.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 maintenance starting date and time

Considering the size of the upcoming update, players shouldn't be surprised to learn that the servers of Honkai Star Rail will be down for a few hours. In fact, miHoYo follows similar maintenance schedules for their other titles, Genshin Impact and Hokai Impact 3rd. Once the maintenance begins on June 7, 2023, players will have to temporarily halt their in-game journey.

Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

Per the released schedule, the maintenance for the version 1.1 update will start at 6 am (UTC +8). miHoYo has also stated that the servers will be down for approximately five hours. It is important to note that these timings can change on short notice. Readers should consider following Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account for all the latest information.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 compensations

Every player will get 300 Stellar Jades as part of the compensation package from miHoYo. The only requirement is to be at or above Trailblazer level 4. Readers are advised to level up their Trailblazers to the required number to be eligible for compensation.

The Stellar Jades will likely be handed out once the maintenance period is over. Players can then claim it from their in-game inbox by logging into the game.

The upcoming update for Honkai Star Rail will be rolled out simultaneously for both PC and mobile devices. Once the maintenance begins, it will be implemented universally across all applicable platforms.

