Honkai Star Rail drip campaign reveals Luka as an upcoming 4-star character

A new character named Luka has been confirmed for Honkai Star Rail. The information is sourced via a screengrab from a drip marketing campaign, so we know quite a bit already. The latest rumor has seemingly stemmed from the Chinese client of the game, which is similar to what happened with Jing Yuan and Yukong in the past. It was shared on Twitter by content specialist HSR_stuff, and the community is excited.

miHoYo spoke earlier about introducing more characters in future patches, and the likes of Silver Wolf are set to appear in version 1.1. However, Honkai Star Rail players might have to wait a bit longer for Luka.

Luka could be a popular choice for Honkai Star Rail players

Many of the recent Honkai Star Rail rumors have been about possible 5-star characters. But, Luka will be a 4-star banner as per his marketing campaign, making him much more accessible to players.

It’s worth noting that Luka is rumored to belong to the Path of Nihility, which doesn’t have much in-game representation at the time of writing. It seems that miHoYo has paid heed to the community’s request for the same. As a result, the upcoming character could become a solid enemy debuff in any squad.

He’s set to be a Physical elemental type, which is also rare In the game. He could also be a good alternative to the Trailblazer MC that many use to accommodate the shortage of characters with Physical damage.

The character's release date remains unknown, but it is likely that he will accompany Blade and Kafka in version 1.2, which is still some months away. Version 1.1 is expected to release around June 7, 2023.

