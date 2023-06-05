Honkai Star Rail 1.1 countdown, update release time, and server downtime schedule

Before the highly anticipated debut of update 1.1, Honkai Star Rail servers will shut down for a short maintenance break, which is set to commence globally on June 7, 2023, at 6 AM (UTC +8). The downtime will last five hours for the developers to fix any issues in the game and implement new changes for the patch across all their servers. On that note, the upcoming version will feature three new character releases, seven events, and everything that has been showcased during the recent livestream program.

This article will include a countdown timer to track down the Honkai 1.1 update release, alongside the complete downtime schedule for the mentioned patch.

When does Honkai Star Rail 1.1 go live?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

According to HoYoverse's official announcement, the servers are scheduled to shut down on June 7, 2023, at 6 AM (UTC -4), five hours before the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release. Hence, if the developers maintain the downtime schedule, the patch is expected to roll out on the same day at 11 AM (UTC -4).

Since the update is set for a global release, many players will likely be confused about its regional air time. In that case, they can refer to the following timer to track down the grand premiere of the upcoming patch:

Launch and update your game client to step into version 1.1, featuring Silver Wolf’s banner in the first phase when the countdown ends.

Server downtime rewards and more

The official Honkai Star Rail announcement also revealed compensation details for the maintenance break. Since Trailblazers will have to pause their journey throughout the server downtime, they will be rewarded 300x Stellar Jades for the inconvenience caused. The reward will be deployed directly to their respective accounts, which they can claim from the in-game mailbox from the pause menu, denoted by an envelope sign.

As mentioned, the new patch will begin with the Silver Wolf’s banner in the first half, followed by Luocha in the second. Moreover, seven different events will be available as the version’s primary content, alongside a new chat feature and four companion quests.

Additionally, players will be rewarded "Before the Tutorial Mission Starts," the free limited-time 4-star Light Cone, after completing the Starhunt Game, one of the major events for Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

Lastly, a new seven-day log-in event will be available, rewarding players with a total of 10 Star Rail Special Passes that will help them secure one of the featured 5-star characters from the patch.

