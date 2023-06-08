Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards for June: Redeem code to get free Stellar Jade, Credits, and more

Honkai Star Rail recently got a major update with new characters, story missions, and events. Players are finding themselves busy in the Trailblazing world yet again as there are additional objectives for them to complete. However, aside from in-game tasks, HoYoverse has recently provided some rewards outside the game as well, and Prime subscribers can redeem a special code for in-game rewards. Much like before, the rewards after redeeming the code will include Stellar Jades, EXP materials, and damage enhancers used in combat.

$ From Silver Wolf> Retrieving latest intel from remote> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished$ System: Event module is as followsHonkai: Star Rail × Prime Gaming Second Collaboration Event Is Now OnHello, Trailblazer,Honkai: Star Rail × Prime Gaming…

The following article will list everything you need to do to claim the rewards from June's Prime Gaming in 2023. It should be noted that the rewards are exclusive to Prime subscribers, and the tied rewards are redeemable on only one UID.

How to find the redemption code for Prime Gaming x Honkai Star Rail event in June 2023

To start, you must ensure you have a working Prime subscription on your Amazon account. The following steps will help you find the redemption code with Honkai Star Rail's Prime Gaming page:

Head over to Honkai Star Rail's Prime Gaming website by clicking on this link.

Click on the Get in-game content, as shown in the image below, to reveal the redemption code.

Copy the code and head over to either in-game or HoYoverse's official code redemption website.

Look for the rewards within your in-game email.

Prime Gaming page (Image via Amazon)

Honkai Star Rail page within Prime Gaming (Image via Amazon)

Details about each reward can be found on the Prime Gaming page as well. Based on HoYoverse's announcement, this particular event started on June 7 at 11 am UTC +8 and will be available until June 27 at 11:59 pm UTC +8.

Additionally, unlocking the in-game email requires the completion of the A Moment of Peace quest in the Today is Yesterday's Tomorrow questline.

How to redeem the Prime Gaming codes for Honkai Star Rail

Once you have the codes copied, you can follow these steps to get the rewards sent to your in-game email:

Go to the official code redemption website of Honkai Star Rail by clicking on this link.

Log in to the website using your HoYoverse credentials.

Provide the server you have made your character in.

Paste the redemption code by filling in the third blank, and click on the Redeem button.

Code redemption website (Image via HoYoverse)

Check your in-game email by opening up the menu, and you can then redeem the rewards. To paste the codes within the game, click on the three dots located beside your name.

In-game code redemption (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on Redemption Code and paste the code in the blank space. Click on the Confirm button to obtain the rewards.

What are the rewards for Prime Gaming x Honkai Star Rail event in June 2023?

The rewards upon redeeming the Prime Gaming code in June include:

Stellar Jades: Premium Gacha currency.

Traveler's Guide: Experience materials for characters.

Disposable Kinetic Cannon: Increases ATK stat and crit damage for all allies for the upcoming battle.

Rewards upon claiming Prime Gaming code (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, each code can be obtained on one UID and is valid for PC, iOS, and Android.

