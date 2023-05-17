Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards: Redeem code to get free Stellar Jade, Credits, and more

Honkai Star Rail seems to be getting a lot of buzz within the gaming community, and HoYoverse is rightly acknowledging everyone's positive feedback. With brand-new characters close to being released, the company announced the title's first-ever collaboration with Prime Gaming, available exclusively to subscribers of Prime.

The rewards in store include premium Gacha currencies called Stellar Jades, also well as Credits and ascension materials. All players need to do is follow some simple steps, such as logging in and claiming available redeem codes. Like HoYoverse's other titles, there are two primary sources for redeeming reward codes.

How to get Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming redemption code for Stellar Jades, Credits, and more items

As mentioned earlier, the Prime Gaming rewards for this month in Honkai Star Rail include the Gacha Premium currency, Stellar Jade, alongside Credits and Refined Aether. The specific numbers are 60 Stellar Jades, 40,000 Credits, and five Refined Aether.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Hello Trailblazer,

The Honkai: Star Rail section on Prime Gaming is now officially online. Participating in the event can earn you limited-time rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, and Refined Aethers.

To get the redemption code and claim the rewards, you must follow these steps:

Head to the Prime Gaming website's page by clicking on this link.

The redemption code tied to the rewards can be revealed by clicking on the "Get in-game content" option, as shown in the image below.

This code can be entered either on Honkai Star Rail's official code redemption page or within the game.

The rewards mentioned earlier will be sent via their in-game email.

Prime Gaming page (Image via Amazon)

It should be noted that the redemption code and rewards apply to Amazon Prime accounts only. Typically, you should log in using your Amazon account credentials, and make sure you have an ongoing Prime subscription. Additionally, each UID can claim one instance of reward from Prime Gaming.

To redeem the code via HoYoverse's official website, the following steps might help:

Head to this link and log in using your Honkai Star Rail credentials.

After logging in, the redemption code can be entered in the blank space.

Once the aforementioned steps are completed, the rewards can be claimed via in-game email.

ERedemption code option within Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

To enter the code via in-game settings, you can head to the menu and look for three dots located beside the username. Upon interacting, the "Redemption Code" option will allow you to paste the codes.

The Prime Gaming redemption code for May 2023 will stay valid until June 7, 2023.

