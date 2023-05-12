Best Honkai Star Rail settings on Android devices

Honkai Star Rail is the latest JRPG from HoYoverse. It ranks among the most graphically demanding titles available on Android mobiles. However, smartphones have gotten way more powerful in the last couple of years. This means that those rocking some of the latest silicon won't face any major issues while running the game.

Choosing the best settings will significantly impact Honkai Star Rail's gameplay. In older phones, it can be the difference between a playable experience and a stutter slideshow. Thus, this guide lists the best graphics settings to play the game on Android devices, ranging from those in the low-end to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagships.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Android devices can easily run Honkai Star Rail without major performance issues

Honkai Star Rail packs a ton of graphics settings that can be adequately tweaked to run the game on almost every Android device out there. It is worth noting that its developer recommends at least a Snapdragon 835, Kirin 810, or Dimensity 720 and 4GB of RAM. All of these chips are quite old, and most modern smartphones pack more performance than the high-end processors from six to seven years ago.

Best settings for low-end Android devices

At the low end, we are including smartphones powered by chips like the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 or equivalent. These processors don't pack a ton of graphics computing prowess in them. Thus, gamers will have to stick to the low settings in Honkai Star Rail to maintain a stable framerate.

The best settings are listed below:

Graphics Quality – Custom Resolution – Medium FPS – 30 Shadow Quality: Low Reflection Quality: Low Character Quality: Low Environment Detail: Low Bloom Effect: Low Anti-Aliasing: TAA Light Quality: Low

Best settings for mid-range Android devices

Smartphone chip makers have launched multiple powerful processors in the mid-range like the Snapdragon 778G, the new 7 Gen 1, or the Exynos 1380. These devices can easily handle the JRPG at medium settings without breaking a sweat.

The best settings are listed below:

Graphics Quality – Custom Resolution – Medium FPS – 30 Shadow Quality: Medium Reflection Quality: Low Character Quality: Medium Environment Detail: Medium Bloom Effect: Low Anti-Aliasing: TAA Light Quality: Medium

Best settings for high-end Android devices

High-end devices powered by a Snapdragon 8-series chip from the last couple of years are built to run the most demanding video games at the highest settings. However, for the sake of maintaining a stable 60 FPS experience, we recommend tweaking the settings according to the following list:

Graphics Quality: Custom Resolution: High FPS: 60 Shadow Quality: High Reflection Quality: High Character Quality: High Environment Detail: High Bloom Effect: Medium Anti-Aliasing: FXAA Light Quality: High

Overall, Honkai Star Rail runs pretty well on most Android smartphones without performance issues. However, some cheaper devices might run into overheating issues after playing the intensive game for quite some time.

