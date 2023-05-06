The first Trailblaze mission for Honkai Star Rail, Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow, is a tutorial mission. Players are introduced to various game mechanics and get their first taste of turn-based combat. The mission follows characters Kafka and Silver Wolf as they attempt to steal Herta’s Stellaron from the Herta Space Station, battling against numerous enemies.

Read on to learn more about this particular quest of Honkai Star Rail, included as a comprehensive walkthrough in this guide.

Note: Spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow. Discretion is advised.

The comprehensive Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow quest guide in Honkai Star Rail

The unskippable, introductory main quest of Honkai Star Rail can be divided into the following subquests in sequence:

Chaos in the Deep

Eye of the Storm

A Moment of Peace

Lingering Shadows

Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta

The Voyage Continues

Drifting Between the Stars

To help complete the quest, a step-by-step strategy guide including the locations of collectibles is described in detail as follows.

Chaos in the Deep

Kafka takes center stage in the beginning hour of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail begins with a rather mesmerizing cutscene as chaos erupts in the Herta Space Station. Players are handed over control of Kafka and begin battle as soon as the cinematic ends, starting with a tutorial. It details basic attacks and skills in the turn-based combat system, ending when players terminate all foes.

Afterward, a small explorable section of the space station will be unlocked, complete with a mini-map. Navigate towards the control panel beside a door and interact to open it. Head outside and across the bridge to begin yet another tutorial. Attack the enemy before they get a chance to react to gain a turn advantage in battle. The tutorial also lays out the fundamentals of Energy generation via attacks and ultimate usage.

Silver Wolf is introduced shortly after the battle ends and joins the party as a playable member. It is further revealed that the duo is searching for a Stellaron.

Break the targetable barrel stacks before proceeding forward. Breaking these objects will reward you with Credits. A small treasure chest can also be found in the same room, which unlocks to give Stellar Jade, usable against summons.

Follow the quest markers on your mini-map, go to the next section, and complete the battle tutorial regarding the turn system and action order. Head through the hall to begin another battle tutorial on Skill Point generation and usage. Before proceeding, make sure to destroy the green cylinder to restore HP for your team.

Finally, investigate the two marked places in the room and speak to Silver Wolf to proceed. A cutscene begins with Silver Wolf hacking Herta’s Illusion to awaken the protagonist. Select either of the two Trailblazers and bid farewell to the duo to end the mission.

Eye of the Storm + A Moment of Peace

Players are finally handed control of the self-insert protagonist in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblazer is awoken by two new characters, March 7th and Dan Heng, as they explain your present circumstances. Head toward the Space Anchor to heal yourself and March 7th, who has joined your party. Follow the quest markers on the mini-map to reach your objective. Make sure to eliminate all foes standing in your way with the assistance of March 7th. Use Weakness Breaks to stagger enemies and dish out damage - as indicated by a white break bar with icons on top of each enemy.

Pick up the basic treasure chest on your way to the next fight that will teach you about enemy targeting. Clear the battle and search for Arlan to get the elevator working again. The party menu is unlocked from now on, allowing you to create teams as you please. Dan Heng also joins the party as a single target Wind DPS from this point on.

Head to the next battle using Dan Heng and the Trailblazer as your DPS. Use March 7th to shield allies whenever necessary. Complete the battle and meet up with Arlan to unlock the elevator.

Don’t forget to grab the basic treasure chest near a Space Anchor on your way to the second floor of the elevator. Another Treasure can be found in a side room near the office.

A lengthy tutorial will follow shortly, detailing the basics of leveling up Traces and Light Cones.

Head in the opposite direction of the quest marker to unlock yet another basic treasure chest.

Now, Head back to the elevator to prepare for a boss battle. Use Dan Heng’s Wind skills to inflict a Weakness Break on the Voidranger Trampler to finish the fight quickly. Charged attacks from the Trampler can be avoided by depleting its break bar before it gets a turn to act.

The fight ends with massive odds against our heroes, who are saved in the nick of time by Himeko - another member of the Astral Express, much like Dan Heng and March 7th.

Head to the next objective marker to meet Asta and unlock the Warp function to spend summons on Honkai Star Rail’s several banners. Complete the summons to speak to Arlan to receive three Light Cones for your endeavor. Level up the cones and reach the researchers adjacent to the Master Control Zone to offer your help.

Use the answers “Up, Right, Down” and “Life and Death” for Hinkel and Abraham, respectively.

The Travel Log will unlock after this interaction, offering a host of freebies to new players. Speak with Asta once again to end the quest, indicated by the arrival of the Doomsday Beast.

Lingering Shadows

Himeko and Dan Heng join the party (image via Honkai Star Rail/HoYoverse)

A battle will shortly follow, with Himeko temporarily joining your party. Make sure to destroy the purple canister to regain Technique Points before you proceed. Make your way to the control panel marked on the mini-map and open up access to the bridge. Two essential treasures can be found in this region. Open them to receive some Stellar Jade.

Move forward to enter a small hallway blocked by a Formidable Foe (Level 11). Defeating this foe will unlock a luxurious chest, but this battle can be challenging. A Space Anchor can be found next to the mini-boss, allowing you to reattempt it as often as you would like.

Head in the opposite direction and back into the office. Unlock yet another basic treasure chest and move forward to begin the boss battle against the Doomsday Beast. Players can refer to our guide on the Doomsday Beast to learn about possible strategies.

The battle ends with a climatic cutscene featuring the Trailblazer. Receive your first Eidolon as a reward for finally meeting Herta. Now, head into the central area to meet both Himeko and Herta. Herta will ask you to visit her office.

Speak to Herta to end this part of the quest and gain access to the Simulated Universe trials.

The Voyage Continues

Herta’s Office, with the Simulated Universe machine in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Speak with Herta in her office again to enter her Simulated Universe machine. The quest begins, and you are tasked with completing a successful run of the Simulated Universe once.

Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta

Herta joins a fixed roster in the Simulated Universe beta of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The first run of the Simulated Universe is a trial run for all intents and purposes, and you are only handed control of a fixed team. Walk through the corridors to find enemies and strike them down first to gain the upper hand in battle. This section of Honkai Star Rail will also finally unlock the much-needed auto battle and speed up functions for combat.

Progress through each level and equip suitable Blessings (party-wide buffs) to help you in combat until you reach the final boss. This fight is against a Voidranger Trampler and should be quickly done, thanks to the battle experience you have gained up until now.

Defeat him to exit the Simulated Universe and gain rewards.

Finally, exit Herta’s office to complete the quest and unlock the Fast Travel function using Space Anchors. Navigate to the Supply Zone and speak to Himeko, confirming your intention to join the Astral Express. Side quests will also be unlocked now - complete them at your leisure.

Drifting Between the Stars

Meeting up with Pom-Pom in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Board the Astral Express and speak to the adorable Pom-Pom, the train’s conductor. Meet up with March 7th and Dan Heng to unlock the path to the next step of your journey in Jarilo-VI. Interact with the sofa to sit on it and begin the next Trailblazer mission, “In the Withering Wintry Night.”

Additional functions like Trailblazer Level rewards and an Interastral Guide will be unlocked now, allowing you to complete daily missions to obtain rewards.

