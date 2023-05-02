Honkai Star Rail is the newest role-playing adventure title from HoYoverse, featuring the beloved cast from the Honkai series of mobile games and a brilliant set of worlds players can explore and engage in. The game currently features the icy world of Jarilo-VI, which includes hidden secrets and side quests for players to discover.

One such hidden quest involves tearing down several wanted posters in Belobog featuring poorly drawn versions of the cast against a small reward. Read on to learn more about the quest and the locations of each poster.

All wanted poster locations in Honkai Star Rail

The achievement 50 Credits!? (Image via HoYoverse)

A total of seven wanted posters are located in the Administrative District of Belobog, in Jarilo-VI. The items are part of a hidden sub-quest that unlocks the “50 Credits!?” achievement that rewards players with 5 Stellar Jade and an entertaining run. Unfortunately, the locations of these posters are not marked on the in-game map. However, players can refer to the list below to quickly find all seven posters:

1. Sampo’s Wanted Poster #1 in Honkai Star Rail

The location of the first wanted poster in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/Matt is Playing)

This poster can be found near the Goethe Hotel, beside a Space Anchor. Make your way across the road to find a crudely drawn Sampo between two tables on a wall. Interact with it to tear it down and proceed.

2. March 7th’s Wanted Poster #1 in Honkai Star Rail

The location of the second wanted poster in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/Matt is Playing)

Make your way towards the Goethe Hotel stairs. Do not enter the hotel; instead, walk around it to find a poster of the playable starter character, March 7th, on a wall beside another poster with a tall building drawn on it.

3. MC’s Wanted Poster in Honkai Star Rail

The location of the third wanted poster in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/Matt is Playing)

The protagonist’s wanted poster can be found stuck on a billboard located north of the March 7th poster described earlier, with an NPC staring at it.

4. Dan Heng’s Wanted Poster #1 in Honkai Star Rail

The location of the fourth wanted poster in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/Matt is Playing)

Head to the Eversummer Florists and onto the tram tracks. Find Dan Heng’s bizarrely drawn portrait near the adjacent wall and interact with it to take it down.

5. Dang Heng’s Wanted Poster #2 in Honkai Star Rail

The location of the fifth wanted poster in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/Matt is Playing)

From the tram tracks, head straight north to come across the second poster of the capable Dan Heng. The poster can be located on the left wall, around the corner.

6. March 7th’s Wanted Poster #2 in Honkai Star Rail

The location of the sixth wanted poster in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/Matt is Playing)

March 7th’s second poster can be found near the Golden Theater. Teleport to the Space Anchor to find the poster stuck on a yellow-bricked wall beside the stairs.

7. Sampo’s Wanted Poster #2 in Honkai Star Rail

The location of the final wanted poster in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/Matt is Playing)

The seventh and final wanted poster features none other than the troublemaker Sampo himself. Head south from the last poster of March 7th and find a poorly depicted version of Sampo’s likeness stuck on a wall between the stairs and a vending machine.

