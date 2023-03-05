How to generate and redeem Genshin Impact Prime Gaming code: Free Primogems guide

Genshin Impact players who are Prime Gaming members can get 60 Primogems for free by redeeming a code. The only way non-members get that code is if a subscriber gives theirs away. It is worth noting that Amazon's popular gaming platform does include free trials.

Every odd-numbered bundle includes 60 Primogems, whereas every even-numbered offer will feature Fragile Resin. Every month will have at least one code for Prime Gaming members to redeem.

If you learn how to do it once, you should be able to do it every time since the steps will always be the same.

Note: This article will presume that the reader is already a subscriber to Prime Gaming. If you're not, you can sign up today to quickly claim the free Primogems. Players who do not want to be a subscriber can only get these codes from a friend or a stranger.

How to get free Primogems from Genshin Impact's Prime Gaming codes

First, you need to find the game on the website (Image via Amazon)

Step 1) Go to the Prime Gaming website and log in if you're not already logged in. Afterward, search for Genshin Impact. You should see a small box that states "In-game content: free with Prime" and a banner featuring some characters that Travelers should recognize.

Click on it to see something similar to the following image.

This is what you will see after you already claim the offer (Image via HoYoverse, Amazon)

Step 2) Click on the purple "Get in-game content" button to get a code, which you can use in the game or on Genshin Impact's official website. Either method works. The rewards for Prime Bundle #5 are:

8x Hero's Wit

60 Primogems

5x Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich

Other months will feature other rewards.

Using the code for the free Primgoems

The website method is convenient for non-PC players (Image via HoYoverse)

The contents of the above picture are what players should see if they enter the official Genshin Impact website under the Redeem Code section. Here is what you do to get your free Primogems:

Log in. Select the server that features your account. Paste the Prime Gaming code. Click on Redeem.

Alternatively, you can use the game method if it's more convenient.

The game method also works (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up Genshin Impact and open up settings. From there, go to Account and then select Redeem Now. Paste the code here. Use the Exchange button to redeem it successfully.

All rewards, including the 60 Primogems, will be delivered to your in-game mail. You can repeat this process for all future Prime Gaming bundles since they utilize the same procedure.

Getting the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider in Genshin Impact

It is worth mentioning that players can get the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider skin if they have already redeemed at least four Prime Gaming bundles thus far. Travelers will obtain it within 30 days of the last bundle expiring.

Should players plan to get the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider skin, it is imperative to get Bundle #5 and all future ones this year if the player has already missed the first four.

