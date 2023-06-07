Honkai Star Rail 1.1 redeem codes: Free stellar jades, how to get, and more

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 has finally arrived, featuring new content, rewards, and playable characters. The game's developers, HoYoverse, also dropped a new redemption code with their new update, offering free Stellar Jades and other materials. Players need to use the proper redemption method to claim the goodies in-game.

The title is tied to a gacha system, so resources are relatively harder to acquire. Hence, Trailblazers need to avail themselves of every possible source, including promotional codes, to collect extra materials to help them progress in the game.

This article includes the version 1.1 redeem codes and information on how to claim them.

What are the active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

With the launch of a new patch, HoYoverse released the following promotional code to celebrate the occasion:

BSN2EWMHA4RP

The code will generate 50 stellar jades and 10,000 credits. Since its exact expiration is unknown, players must claim the rewards quickly.

That said, they can also redeem the following codes, which are currently active:

SURPRISE1024 (30x Stellar Jades, 3x Adventure Log, 2x Dust of Alacrity, and 5000 Credits)

(30x Stellar Jades, 3x Adventure Log, 2x Dust of Alacrity, and 5000 Credits) STARRAILGIFT (50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 credits, 2x Traveller’s Guides, 5x Bottled Soda)

It is worth noting that the first code was released via the Silver Wolf’s web event, set to expire on June 14, 2023.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes?

By using the following method, Star Rail players can directly redeem the aforementioned codes from the game settings:

Log in to the Honkai Star Rail account after launching the game.

Hit pause when the character loads up to access the menu.

Click on the three dots beside the profile name.

Hit the "Redemption Code" button to open a new "pop-up" window.

Paste the codes in the empty spot.

Hit confirm to conclude.

The process is also similar for those who are using mobile devices. Alternatively, players can use the following redemption method from the game's official webpage:

Click on the following link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in to an active account.

Select the correct server.

Paste the aforementioned codes in the blank area.

Hit Redeem to activate.

After activating the codes using either of the specified methods, players can claim the rewards from the in-game mailing system. The option can be accessed via the pause menu, denoted by an envelope sign.

This concludes all the active promotional codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.1, along with their redemption methods.

