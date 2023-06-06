Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf web event: Get free Stellar Jades, Credits, and other materials

Honkai Star Rail has dropped a major web event commemorating the arrival of Silver Wolf for the version 1.1 update. Since her character is depicted as a skilled hacker in the title, HoYoverse has designed this event as a global hack invasion. Throughout its duration, participants' Twitter avatars and banners will be manipulated to signify that Silver Wolf has hacked their profile.

Additionally, they will receive various in-game resources, including Stelar Jades, Credits, and more, upon reaching their respective milestones.

Read on to learn more about the Silver Wolf web event in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the rules for Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf web event?

According to HoYoverse’s official notes, the Silver Wolf’s web event is scheduled from June 5-14, 2023, at 12 AM (UTC+8). Throughout the specified duration, the audience must consider all the rules below to participate in the event.

Participants must have an active Twitter account for the event.

The participant's Twitter avatar, banner, and a portion of their bio will be changed for a brief period.

Those subscribed to the Twitter Blue service will have their checkmark revoked during the participation window. Additionally, they will be unable to change their profile throughout the duration.

Participants are advised to save their Twitter avatar, banner, and profile content.

HoYoverse will use the permission to make temporary changes to the participant’s profile while avoiding their personal data, messages, and device operation.

The developers can change or terminate the event without notice.

After registration, participants might have to wait a while for the changes to appear.

After the event ends, their profile image will be restored to its original state.

For accounts without banner images, their color might change after the reversion.

Participants can click on the Cancel button on the event page or tweet "#ExitPlan" to "@honkaistarrail" to back out of the event.

Changes to the participant's profile might take a while due to heavy traffic on the game page or poor network connections.

Network connection issues and other problems can adversely affect display images.

De-authenticating the BelugaIconDecoration app before the event will prevent the avatar changes.

Likewise, de-authenticating the BelugaIconDecoration app during the changes will terminate the profile restoration.

If any participant’s profile is not restored, they must do the same manually.

Lastly, the option to participate will remain unavailable from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM (UTC+8) on the day when the participant's profile is changed.

Silver Wolf web event rewards

The ongoing Honkai Star Rail web event will generate rewards based on the total number of participants. Here is a detailed breakdown of all the goodies players can acquire from participating in the occasion.

5,000 Credits for 5,000 participants.

3x Adventure Log for 10,000 participants.

2x Dust of Alacrity for 30,000 participants.

30x Stellar Jade for 50,000 participants.

This concludes everything you need to know about the new web event for Silver Wolf’s debut in Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

