Honkai Star Rail 1.1 patch notes: New story missions, banner schedule, free Light Cone, events, and more

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 have a lot of promising changes and additions for everyone. The community has long been waiting for new content, most of which has been scheduled with the latest update. New playable characters also add to the gameplay loop, allowing players to test multiple builds for different game modes.

However, before the official release, HoYoverse did reveal every change in detail in one of their official tweets. Anyone interested in reading the full patch notes can head to HoYolab's official website or click the link here. This article lists some more significant changes and additions done with v1.1.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on HoYoverse's official website.

Companion missions and their release dates in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

In Honkai Star Rail v1.1, players will get a total of four Companion missions, each with its own stories tied to a specific character. Like the first version of the game, completing each mission will grant players 60 Stellar Jades. The characters involved in the Companion missions include Silver Wolf, Luocha, Bailu, and Yanqing.

While the quest lines of the last three characters won't be available until June 28, Silver Wolf's quest will be accessible upon the 1.1 launches. Typically, there are certain conditions in unlocking this mission. Reaching Trailblaze level 21 and reading specific messages will unlock the Companion questline for Silver Wolf.

The rest of the quests require completing the Xianzhou Loufu chapter: Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns.

Release dates of character banners in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

Silver Wolf will debut in the first phase on Honkai Star Rail 1.1, scheduled for release on June 7 at 11:00 UTC +8. In the second phase, two new characters, Luocha and Yukong, will be in one banner starting June 28. Silver Wolf and Luocha are 5-star characters, while Yukong is a 4-star character.

Other 4-star characters include Dan Heng, Asta, and Serval in the first phase and Qingque and Pela in the second.

New Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

This patch has added Three new Light Cones to the database, including Silver Wolf and Luocha's signature weapon. The 5-star Light Cones, Incessant Rain, and Echoes of the Coffin will have separate banners alongside the 5-star limited character event banners.

A free 4-star Light Cone, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, will be available for exchange via a time-limited event in v1.1 called Starhunt Game.

Every new event in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

The following list contains the name of all the announced upcoming events in the update, alongside their release dates and requirements:

Starhunt Game: Available upon v1.1 launch and requires Trailblaze 21. (free Light Cone reward)

Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities: Available upon completing "Jarilo-VI chapter: Silent Galaxy" and requires Trailblaze 21.

Gift of Odyssey: Logging in for seven days will drop 10 x Star Rail Special Passes.

Readers can head to this link to learn more about possible events in the second phase of the update.

System updates in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

Starting v1.1, everyone can access a new chat feature with strangers and friends. Additionally, players can track enemies by clicking on the materials in-game. Other notable changes include:

Adds credit items to the World Shop. These credit items will be available for exchange after all limited items are exchanged. There is no exchange limit for credit items.

Adds event "Lost Trotter." While Trailblazers are exploring the map or fighting enemies, there's a chance for Warp Trotters to appear in battle. Defeat Warp Trotters to receive extra materials as rewards.

When "Calyx (Golden)" and other material stages are unlocked, prompts will be shown about these new entries being added to the "Interastral Peace Guide — Survival Guide."

Additional changes can be found on HoYoLab's website via the tweet above.

