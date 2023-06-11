"1000 total stellar jades is absolutely insanity" Honkai Star Rail community reacts over the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities

As one of the ongoing flagship events in the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update, the "Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities" has unexpectedly received a lot of attention from the community. It deploys adventurers on numerous exhilarating quests to search for Lost relics that must be restored to the infamous History and Culture Museum of Belobog in exchange for various rewards. Players are ecstatic to talk to numerous NPCs and explore the glorious exhibit within the limited-time event, scheduled from June 9, 2023, to June 26, 2023.

Luckily for fans, HoYoverse will add the museum as an exploratory location, along with the gameplay elements from Ledger of Curiosities under the Conventional Memoir. That said, players have taken to social media to express their excitement about the ongoing event and its opulent rewards in Honkai Star Rail.

How did fans react to the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities in Honkai Star Rail?

By completing the "Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities," fans will be able to receive a whopping 1000 Stellar Jades as a limited-time reward. The event also offers an extra 220 Jades for completing all the objectives of the Management Phase and Ledger content, which equates to seven wishes on the banner.

Since Honkai Star Rail is built on a gacha setup, in-game resources are quite scarce. However, HoYoverse rolls out the events to provide extra goodies, and players appreciate the gesture.

cyn 🍂💙 @cynica1ity @honkaistarrail THE GAME IS AMAZINGG SO FAR ILY GUYS, any chance we’ll get co-op in the future? i just really like playing with others, idk how the battles will work though.. @honkaistarrail THE GAME IS AMAZINGG SO FAR ILY GUYS, any chance we’ll get co-op in the future? i just really like playing with others, idk how the battles will work though..

Another fan praised the game and further inquired if the game will ever introduce co-op for similar occasions in the future. Unfortunately, HoYoverse is likely to exclude any co-op features in the game. It will be complex to incorporate turn-based combat with another companion unless they develop a PVP.

ukyuwa @_0killmeplease_ @honkaistarrail the crystal on display is a genshin reference because of the crystal vibiro event we had not to long ago @honkaistarrail the crystal on display is a genshin reference because of the crystal vibiro event we had not to long ago

Surprisingly, one of the users pointed out a Genshin Impact easter egg on the event’s official poster, suggesting that the yellow crystals on display are, in fact, Vibro Crystals from the specified title. Honkai Star Rail is filled with hidden references, so the minerals on display are likely to be just another Easter egg.

A.J. Heath @Killswitch_27 @honkaistarrail Oh this event is activating all my neurons, I love it! @honkaistarrail Oh this event is activating all my neurons, I love it!

WowMit @WowMit @honkaistarrail Event is more fun than I expected ! Really reminded me of Magikarp Jump ! And love the generous amounts of rewards. Not used to from hoyoverse! @honkaistarrail Event is more fun than I expected ! Really reminded me of Magikarp Jump ! And love the generous amounts of rewards. Not used to from hoyoverse! https://t.co/KS3wAGAyXU

𝗬ₒₘᵢ @YomiTheCrescent @honkaistarrail These guys are actually doing an amazing job with the game. Keep it up! @honkaistarrail These guys are actually doing an amazing job with the game. Keep it up!

Nikki @ThePsychoKween @honkaistarrail Bro this game is awesome so far, I can't wait to see what more you guys do @honkaistarrail Bro this game is awesome so far, I can't wait to see what more you guys do

Based on the Tweets mentioned above, it is clear that players have been supportive of the game and enjoyed every element of the Everwinter City Museum event. They also expressed that it exceeded their expectations, as is loaded with enjoyable content, including numerous random events and interactions.

While Trailblazers are waiting for the future banners in Honkai Star Rail, the event will provide them with the substantial resources they need to secure their favorite characters. On that note, the upcoming update will feature Blade and Kafka, one of the highly anticipated units from the title.

Poll : 0 votes