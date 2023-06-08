Honkai Star Rail Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event: Release date, all rewards, and more

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.1, HoYoverse dropped details about the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities, one of the many events that are lined up for the patch. The limited-time content is scheduled from June 9, 2023, 10:00 am to June 26, 2023, 3:59 am server time. During the event, players will be rewarded with many in-game resources, including Stellar Jades, Track of Destiny, and Credits.

As the name suggests, Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities will take place at the Everwinter City Museum in Jarillo-VI, which will later be added as an exploratory location on the map. Additionally, every activity under the occasion will be moved to the Conventional Memoir, a brand-new feature allowing players to replay some past events.

Everything about the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event in Honkai Star Rail

Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities in Honkai Star Rail1.1 will unlock once players hit Trailblaze Level 21. Additionally, they must complete Silent Galaxy, one of the Trailblaze missions in Jarillo VI, which unlocks during the Sweltering Morning Sun quest.

Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event: Manage…

Interestingly, the event will be divided into two unique modules: "Museum Management" and "Collection of Exhibits and Assistants." Participants will be tasked with different objectives under each of the elements to obtain all the limited-time rewards.

Here is a complete breakdown of each of the modules from the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event in Honkai Star Rail:

Museum Management

A series of "Opportunity Makes the Thief" Adventure Missions will be accessible after unlocking the event.

After completing the first mission of the series, participants will be able to manage the museum.

Their task will be split into five phases as a manager, with each containing a RevitaScore.

After collecting sufficient scores in a particular phase, players will be able to upgrade to the next.

Completing each phase will generate management rewards for the participants.

Collection of Exhibits and Assistants

During museum management, participants will receive objectives or encounter random events, tasking them to find lost exhibits.

They must track down the item using various clues to restore it to the museum’s collection.

Additionally, players can recruit guest assistants by completing "Opportunity Makes the Thief" Adventure Missions or one of the random event’s Guide Recruitment missions.

Lastly, players can receive collection rewards for acquiring new exhibits or recruiting guest assistants.

All rewards from the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event and more

Participants of the Ledger of Curiosities event will receive the following limited-time rewards:

Self-modeling Resin

Track of Destiny

Stellar Jades

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Lost Crystal

Credits

It is important to note that the exact amount of each of the materials is not specified in the official announcement. Hence, fans will have to wait for the event's release to find out.

Players will also receive additional Track of Destiny, Stellar Jades, Traveler’s Guide, Lost Gold Fragments, and Credits as Permanent Rewards after the Ledger of Curiosities gets added to the Conventional Memoir.

Trailblazers will be able to access the feature at the Belobog History and Culture Museum in Jarillo VI’s Administrative District in Honkai Star Rail.

