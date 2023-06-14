Will Payday 3 have crossplay and cross-progression compatibility?

Payday 3 has been one of the most-anticipated game announcements in 2023, and it has garnered a fair bit of excitement among franchise fans who have eagerly been waiting for the next installment. The series has been one of the best co-op heist experiences, which is why there are a lot of expectations from the upcoming release, with many players curious about the features that it will offer.

While the gameplay aspects are on everyone’s minds, what many other community members are concerned about are the co-op features that the game will allow once it drops. One of the most popular questions among fans is if the title will have crossplay or cross-progression compatibility.

Fortunately, those who are looking to play with friends who are on different platforms will be able to do so, as Payday 3 comes with crossplay enabled. Additionally, it will also have cross-progression. This means players will be able to transfer their in-game progress from one platform to another.

Payday 3 release date

Payday 3 finally has a release date after its recent reveal in the Xbox Games Showcase.

The next franchise entry will be dropping on September 21, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will be a continuation of the previous story and will take place several years after the crew retired.

Will Payday 3 have a day one Game Pass release?

Those who have a Game Pass subscription will be able to enjoy the title as soon as it releases on day one. The game will have a day-one launch on Microsoft’s subscription model, which will allow those who are not familiar with the series to finally try it out.

Payday 3 gameplay expectations

The upcoming franchise entry got a fair bit of gameplay revealed in the recent Xbox Showcase. The developers went over some of the in-game mechanics and co-op features that fans will be able to look forward to.

The gunplay has been significantly enhanced from previous entries and looks more fleshed out. There are new weapons and movement mechanics along with a slide that players will be able to use to make the most of the core combat features.

Gunplay is also significantly faster, and there are more interactable environmental elements that players will be able to use to make their heist successful.

It will be quite interesting to see how the new co-op features play out with crossplay once the game officially drops later this year.

