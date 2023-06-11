When and where to watch the Xbox Games Showcase today (June 11)? Start time for all regions and what to expect

Xbox Games Showcase, the final and probably the most anticipated main event of the ongoing Summer Game Fest 2023, is finally upon us, with the live event scheduled for later today. According to Xbox, the upcoming showcase will focus primarily on current-gen games for the Xbox Series X/S consoles, with updates on some of the most anticipated games from the Xbox Game Studios.

Although Microsoft's approach toward games and the services it entails differs from its competitors, i.e., PlayStation and Nintendo, they have some great games scheduled for release later this year. Alongside already-announced titles, there are rumors of Xbox announcing new games from some of its first-party studios during the event.

From Ninja Theory's Hellblade sequel to the highly anticipated Bethesda Games Studios' Starfield, there's plenty to look forward to during the Xbox Showcase. This guide covers everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase event, including start time, where to watch, and what to expect.

Xbox Games Showcase date and time for all regions

Similar to the opening of the Summer Game Fest 2023, the Xbox Games Showcase will be held live and will be live-streamed for fans worldwide. The showcase is scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the following times (based on region):

10 am (PT)

6 pm (BST)

3 am (AEST) (June 12, 2023)

1 pm (ET)

2 am JST (June 12, 2023)

10:30 pm (IST)

The Xbox Showcase will immediately be followed by a Starfield Direct, which will give fans an insight into one of the most anticipated games of this year. It is also highly likely that the game's pre-orders will go live on PC and Xbox alongside the Starfield Direct.

Where to watch Xbox Games Showcase?

The upcoming Xbox event and the Starfield Direct will be aired live on all official channels of Xbox and Bethesda, including:

YouTube

Twitch

Twitter

Facebook

The event will also be aired live on all regional Xbox and Bethesda channels for those who want to watch the showcase in their native language. It should be noted that the Xbox Showcase will only be available in 4K 60fps on the official Xbox and Bethesda channels, and the regional channels will have a 1080p 60fps option.

How long is the Xbox Games Showcase?

Like the Summer Game Fest 2023's opening event, the upcoming Xbox Showcase will be for a few hours, including a pre-show that will give fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the showcase.

The event will feature trailers, deep dives from some of Xbox's most awaited games, and in-depth developer interviews.

What to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase

Although Microsoft and Xbox have not released an official list of games that will appear during the event today, a few titles, including the already-announced first-party Xbox and Bethesda titles, are confirmed.

Listed below are all the games that might potentially show up during the upcoming event:

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios) (confirmed)

Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga (Ninja Theory) (confirmed)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios) (confirmed)

Fable (Playground Games) (not confirmed)

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment) (not confirmed)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment) (not confirmed)

Apart from first-party studio titles, there are many games from third-party developers expected to appear at today's event, including:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

ARK 2 (Studio Wildcard)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)

While these games have not been confirmed to appear during the Xbox Games Showcase, they are highly likely to be showcased since they were not displayed during the Summer Game Fest 2023 opening.

