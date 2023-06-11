Payday 3 gameplay revealed at Xbox Games Showcase, releasing September 2023

The highly anticipated third mainline entry in Starbreeze Studios' critically acclaimed co-op shooter, Payday 3, recently had its gameplay revealed and also received a confirmed release date for September 2023. Its new trailer comes courtesy of 2023's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which gave fans a glimpse of this game's visuals as well as its highly improved gameplay systems.

The new trailer is around two minutes long and offers enough content for fans to set their expectations regarding this title and its many game modes, which seem to be a massive step up over previous Payday games. The new trailer also grants a look at this title's multi-tiered urban map. This map might be a new staple for when it comes to Payday 3's maps.

Here's everything you need to know about this title, including its release date, platforms, pre-order bonuses, and more.

When is Payday 3 releasing?

Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios' upcoming title is scheduled to be launched on September 21, 2023, which confirms the rumors regarding its 2023 release. The title will also be a cross-generation title.

Payday 3 editions and platforms detailed

Similar to any other modern game release, Starbreeze Studios' upcoming co-op shooter is being offered in three different editions, a Standard Edition, a Silver Edition, and a premium Gold Edition. Here's a complete breakdown of all the different variants:

Standard Edition ($40)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Silver Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Season Pass (6 months)

3-days early access

3-days early access

Skull of Liberty Mask

Solidius Mask

Golden Slate Gloves

Skull of Liberty Mask

Dark Sterling Mask

Gold Edition ($90)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Season Pass (1 year)

3-days early access

3-days early access

Skull of Liberty Mask

Solidius Mask

Golden Slate Gloves

Skull of Liberty Mask

Dark Sterling Mask

The pre-order bonus for the game includes the following cosmetics bundle:

Trifecta Loot Bag

Starbreeze Studios' co-op shooter is releasing for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. It will also be available Day 1 on the Xbox Game Pass.

