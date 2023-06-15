Why Xbox Game Pass is a must-buy in 2023

With gaming further digging its heels into the digital space, Xbox, PlayStation, and others have strived to make the most out of it. Team Green in particular has garnered a lot of attention thanks to its Game Pass subscription. It offers users access to a massive catalog of periodically updated games. All of these are available to enjoy for no extra charge as long as the subscription is active. This is exactly what has rocketed it to being the one of the most sought-after digital gaming services on the market.

This badge of honor is evident thanks to the massive userbase that continues to grow even more as we head further into 2023. If you are not a subscriber yet, here's why you should consider signing up.

Why Xbox Game Pass is worth it in 2023

As previously mentioned, the Game Pass is all about the gaming. Various titles ranging from indie to AAA, from old to brand new, from niche to popular are accounted for. As such, the service has amassed a healthy variety of offerings for players of all tastes and types. Missed out on the Atomic Heart hype? Game Pass has your back.

This wide selection also offers them a glance at genres and games that they may not be interested in. As an example, not everyone is a fan of turn-based RPGs. Given that the mainline Like A Dragon series (formerly known as Yakuza) has gone turn-based, this has turned many players off.

Those who were hesitant but still wanted to give Yakuza: Like A Dragon a shot might have been scared off by the hefty full-price tag when it launched back in 2020. Yet with its subsequent arrival on Game Pass, they can play it without having to spend any extra money. In other words, it is akin to a demo but with the full game instead.

- Starfield

- Hollow Knight: Silksong

- Party Animals

- PAYDAY 3

- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

- ARK II

- Cities: Skylines II



7 of the 10 Most Anticipated Games on Steam are Xbox Game Pass Day One releases:
- Starfield
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Party Animals
- PAYDAY 3
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- ARK II
- Cities: Skylines II

As such, it has the benefit of allowing players to check out games they would otherwise never have purchased before or even considered to begin with; but there's more. The biggest attaction of Xbox Game Pass is Day One-labeled games. In short, these arrive on the service the day they launch across platforms. This way, players can indulge in some of the biggest titles of the year right away without any repurcussions.

On that note, Xbox's Game Pass Day One lineup for 2023 looks to blow gamers away. From the anticipated Metroidvania Hollow Knight: Silksong to Bethesda's RPG Starfield, players will not need to invest a single more penny to play these major games at launch. To top it all off, the attractive pricing of the subscription ensures they will keep coming back for more. That is exactly why the userbase has over 25 million subscribers at this point.

Now, whether or not this positively affects the retail sales of each game for the studio to make a profit remains to be seen. But all in all, it is a win-win scenario for players as they have little to lose. With new titles being added to Xbox Game Pass frequently, it is a treasure trove of gaming that every Xbox and PC owner should invest in.

