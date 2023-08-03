Is the Payday 3 closed beta available on PS5?

Ten years and a handful of expansions and DLCs later, fans are finally getting Payday 3, the brand-new installment in the Payday series. It is the much-anticipated sequel to Payday 2, which was launched in 2012. The game is set to release on September 21 and features the upgraded version of the gameplay fans have loved, with its new heists, weapons, and other fresh content.

In July, Starbreeze Studios announced that a closed beta for the game will take place. It started on August 2 and will run through August 7. While fans are excited to play the game, it looks like some platforms are not eligible for the closed beta.

Payday 3: Is closed beta on PS5?

Bad news for the PS5 fans (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

Unfortunately, the closed beta for Payday 3 will not be available on PS5. Despite being an official platform for the game, Starbreeze Studios made the weird decision to exclude PS5 in its closed beta. While specific details regarding this matter have not been disclosed, players are disappointed as they did not get to test the game on the platform prior to its official launch.

If you are eager to try out this new game during closed beta, you might want to resort to other official platforms. The five-day closed beta is currently available on Steam and Xbox.

Check this guide for more details if you are interested in signing up for the closed beta.

All platforms Payday 3 will be available on

Payday 3 is available on multiple gaming platforms. (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

As of August, Payday 3 is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Fortunately, for those who have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, the game will also be available on the platform on day 1. For PS users, though, it won't be available on PlayStation 4, even with its low system requirements.

However, there's still more than a month left before the official launch, so it's safe to say that nothing is final yet. They may add more platforms soon, hopefully, those that supported the previous Payday 2.

The game is also available in five editions, with unique bonuses and varying prices. The following are the costs for each edition:

Standard Edition - $39.99

Day One Edition - $39.99

Silver Edition - $59.99

Gold Edition - $89.99

Collector's Edition - $129.99

Pre-ordering any of these editions grants you a Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus, which contains a Venomous Verdigris mask, Cotton Stripes gloves, and an Obsidian Glitz suit.

Refer to this article to check each edition's inclusions and bonuses. If you are sure to buy the game, it is highly recommended to pre-order as soon as possible to enjoy its benefits. Some editions give players Early Access, so be sure to check that out.

Payday 3 will be available for everyone to play on September 21. The game has already been showered with praise during its limited-access test with some players noting that it's a massive upgrade from the previous installment.