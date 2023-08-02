Payday 3: Which edition should you pre-order?

It won't be long before Payday 3 is upon us. Initially teased by Starbreeze Studios in January, the title is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is set to release on September 21, 2023. It is the sequel to Payday 2, released in 2013, and is the third installment of the franchise. Like its predecessors, the game is a tactical, co-op first-person shooter where a team of four players strategically plans the perfect heist. Its closed beta went live on August 2 and will run until August 7.
Payday 3 is available for pre-order on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in a variety of editions. While players are waiting for its release, they should probably hop on the closed beta and get a feel of the game before deciding which edition to get in September.
Payday 3 editions: Price, offerings, contents, and more
Payday 3 comes in five editions — Standard Edition, Day One Edition, Silver Edition, Gold Edition, and Collector's Edition. Each has its own set of offerings and bonuses, so refer to the details below to know which one is right for you.
Standard Edition
The Payday 3 Standard Edition is perfect for those who just want the game itself. It comes with the digital version of the title and a Trifecta Loot Bag as a pre-order bonus.
It's currently priced at $39.99. You can get it from Steam, PS Store, and Xbox Store.
Day One Edition
For those who want a physical copy of the game, the Day One Edition might be right up your alley. It's similar to the Standard Edition in terms of contents, that is, just the base game itself. It also comes with a Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus.
Similar to the Standard Edition, it is priced at $39.99 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.
Silver Edition
If you are looking for something a little more extra in terms of bonuses, Silver Edition is the option for you. Aside from the base game, this edition also comes with a Dark Sterling Mask and a six-month Season Pass, which includes the first two heists, Tailor Packs, and Weapon Packs.
You also gain access to the game three days before the global launch, so it's a nice thing to consider if you want to get your hands on the title immediately. Similar to the editions above, it comes with a Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus.
Payday 3 Silver Edition is currently priced at $69.99 and can be pre-ordered on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Gold Edition
While the Silver Edition offers some promising content and bonuses, some people may want to opt for more. In this case, you can check out the Gold Edition of the game, which offers the base game, Dark Sterling Mask, Skull of Liberty Mask, and Gold State Gloves.
You can also access the title three days early, and you get a 12-month Season Pass, which includes the first four heists, Tailor Packs, and Weapon Packs.
The Gold Edition costs $89.99 on PS5, Xbox, and PC.
Collector's Edition
If you are eager to spend some cash and get your hands on the best possible contents Payday 3 has to offer, the Collector's Edition may be the option for you. Aside from the base game and Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus, it comes with both Physical and Digital Items:
- Physical Items
- The Collector’s Mask
- Custom Deck of Cards
- Stickers
- Membership Letter to the Collector’s Club
- Digital Items
- Gold Season Pass
- Dark Sterling mask
- Skull of Liberty Mask
- Gold Slate Gloves
You can get this edition for $129.99 at GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon.
Payday 3 is set to release on September 21 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For more details about its closed beta, you can refer to this guide.