Payday 3: Which edition should you pre-order?

It won't be long before Payday 3 is upon us. Initially teased by Starbreeze Studios in January, the title is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is set to release on September 21, 2023. It is the sequel to Payday 2, released in 2013, and is the third installment of the franchise. Like its predecessors, the game is a tactical, co-op first-person shooter where a team of four players strategically plans the perfect heist. Its closed beta went live on August 2 and will run until August 7.

Payday 3 is available for pre-order on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in a variety of editions. While players are waiting for its release, they should probably hop on the closed beta and get a feel of the game before deciding which edition to get in September.

Payday 3 editions: Price, offerings, contents, and more

Payday 3 comes in five editions — Standard Edition, Day One Edition, Silver Edition, Gold Edition, and Collector's Edition. Each has its own set of offerings and bonuses, so refer to the details below to know which one is right for you.

Standard Edition

There are five game editions in Payday 3 (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

The Payday 3 Standard Edition is perfect for those who just want the game itself. It comes with the digital version of the title and a Trifecta Loot Bag as a pre-order bonus.

It's currently priced at $39.99. You can get it from Steam, PS Store, and Xbox Store.

Day One Edition

Day One Edition provides a physical copy of the game (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

For those who want a physical copy of the game, the Day One Edition might be right up your alley. It's similar to the Standard Edition in terms of contents, that is, just the base game itself. It also comes with a Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus.

Similar to the Standard Edition, it is priced at $39.99 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.

Silver Edition

Silver Edition offers a six-month Season Pass (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

If you are looking for something a little more extra in terms of bonuses, Silver Edition is the option for you. Aside from the base game, this edition also comes with a Dark Sterling Mask and a six-month Season Pass, which includes the first two heists, Tailor Packs, and Weapon Packs.

You also gain access to the game three days before the global launch, so it's a nice thing to consider if you want to get your hands on the title immediately. Similar to the editions above, it comes with a Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus.

Payday 3 Silver Edition is currently priced at $69.99 and can be pre-ordered on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Gold Edition

Gold Edition comes with a 12-month Season Pass (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

While the Silver Edition offers some promising content and bonuses, some people may want to opt for more. In this case, you can check out the Gold Edition of the game, which offers the base game, Dark Sterling Mask, Skull of Liberty Mask, and Gold State Gloves.

You can also access the title three days early, and you get a 12-month Season Pass, which includes the first four heists, Tailor Packs, and Weapon Packs.

The Gold Edition costs $89.99 on PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Collector's Edition

Collector's Edition offers both Physical and Digital Item bonuses (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

If you are eager to spend some cash and get your hands on the best possible contents Payday 3 has to offer, the Collector's Edition may be the option for you. Aside from the base game and Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus, it comes with both Physical and Digital Items:

Physical Items

The Collector’s Mask

Custom Deck of Cards

Stickers

Membership Letter to the Collector’s Club

Digital Items

Gold Season Pass

Dark Sterling mask

Skull of Liberty Mask

Gold Slate Gloves

You can get this edition for $129.99 at GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Payday 3 is set to release on September 21 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For more details about its closed beta, you can refer to this guide.