Payday 3 limited-access test promises to be everything you want heist games to be

Payday 3 is only a couple of weeks from launch, with the closed beta now live. It is the direct sequel to 2013's Payday 2 and brings everything to the table that fans of the franchise would expect. The game builds upon all the good that Payday 2 was known for and serves it to the fans with improved gameplay mechanics, enhanced visual fidelity, and more.

At its core, Payday 3 is a co-op first-person shooter title. Players take on different heists, and sometimes they have the option to approach them as they see fit. Only one heist was available in the limited-access test, called 'No Room for the Wicked.' The objective of the mission is quite simple. You infiltrate a bank, get access to the vault, loot the cash therein, and escape.

While that might seem too little, it was enough to provide an idea of what fans can expect in the final launch.

Payday 3: A compelling co-op shooter for veterans and newcomers alike

If you have played any Payday game before, you will instantly pick up the basic gameplay elements of Payday 3. Being a truly next-gen-only title, the first thing that will stand out most is the graphics. They have surely received an upgrade, and it looks incredible. However, being a first-person shooter title that focuses on heists, the quality of the game hinges on its gameplay.

This is an area where the title succeeds, at least so far. It would be a little early to judge a game solely based on its limited-access build, but it did showcase nearly everything that fans would want to see in the heist it comes with.

With that said, here are some of the stand-out gameplay elements in Payday 3 and how it separates itself from other heist games:

Gunplay and movement

Gunplay in Payday 3 (Image via Deep Silver)

Gunplay has received massive upgrades over the prequel, and it can stand out on its own as a first-person shooter title. The weapons in the game feel real, and every shot feels satisfying, to say the least. Aiming mechanics, too, have received quite a few upgrades and are much smoother and more precise than in the prequels.

If players decide to go the violent route, they are sure to meet waves of police with varied difficulty levels. This is where players will be able to observe the gunplay mechanics at its finest. The reload animations and weapon swaps are smooth, and one will have no complaints.

However, it isn't only about gunplay. Movement mechanics, too, got attention. They are fluid and do not feel sluggish at all. Moreover, new movement mechanics are added, such as sliding and vaulting, making traversing the areas much easier.

Both these elements combine to create a fantastic first-person shooter experience. As mentioned earlier, even if the heist elements were removed, it would still work as an amazing shooter title on its own. In this regard, they were no compromises from the developer.

Stealth mechanics

When it comes to stealth in Payday 3, the available options to approach a heist extends indefinitely. Using different gadgets, they can create new pathways for their teammates, avoid enemies, distract guards, and more. However, this is one section where the game is much more forgiving.

Players now have the option to get past security guards and cameras if they can quickly get out of their sight. However, the stealth approach is obviously harder, and one silly mistake can jeopardize all the plans.

But what if things go south anyway? Well, fret not, as players are now able to take in hostages. These hostages can be used for negotiation and buy in extra time for the team. Moreover, the hostages can also be used as shields, which will keep players from harm's way for a while.

That is the basics of Payday 3. There are many other elements, such as loadouts and customization, but they aren't complete yet, and it will be fun to see what the final launch delivers. All in all, Payday 3, so far, looks fantastic and plays really well.

It is [almost] the best heist game I have played that sticks to the roots and doesn't do anything over the top to stand out. Instead, it perfects the gameplay elements it sets out to deliver. Although there were some performance issues, such as stutters while playing on PC, they can be excused for the time being since it was an early build.

To put it simply, Payday 3 does everything that Payday 2 does but better. However, the developer didn't stop there and introduced several new gameplay mechanics to keep up with the demands of current-gen gaming.

For fans looking forward to the launch of the heist simulator, the game arrives on September 21, 2023.