5 Best Payday 2 heists for the highest XP gain

Payday 2 is an action-shooter-role-playing game developed by Overkill Software and released in 2013. It offers a virtual world where you and your friends can engage in daring heists to level up. After years of updates, the game still features new events, characters, firearms, and other in-game content. CRIME.NET offers jobs posted by underworld outlaws, and you can choose heists here based on interest, types, and difficulties.

To gain the most XP, the Payday Gang should target an area with higher loot, skills, and perks. You can attack jewelry stores, art galleries, small banks, fancy casinos, and other locations in this regard.

Moreover, stealth-based gameplay, playing on higher difficulties, career missions, and team boosts help level up fast. This article lists the five best Payday 2 heists to gain the most XP.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Election Day and four other heists for maximum XP in Payday 2

1) Four Store

One should look each other's back when engaging in a Four Store heist (Image via Overkill Software)

Four Store is a one-day heist mission contracted by Vlad in the tactical shooter game Payday 2. The main objective in it is to steal $15,000 from a store and escape Russian foes. You must loot the jewelry and flee on a dispatched van using one of three options; Cafe Escape, Street Escape, and Park Escape. Although one can choose the Loud mode to do this job, Stealth Play gives you a 5% bonus.

Upon completing the mission, you will gain a base experience of 6,000. But for that, you must find and loot money from ATMs, cash registers, cash boxes, and safes in the Four Store. The group must target a convenience store, coffee shop, an establishment that sells china, and an electronics shop for this.

2) Diamond Store

Diamond Store heist was released as a part of the 11th update (Image via Overkill Software)

Bian offers this heist in Payday 2, where the gang must rob a Diamond Store. To get a 5% Stealth bonus in it, you must successfully steal the jewels and escape unnoticed. You must secure gems and money to gain 2,000 base XP. Moreover, every secured diamond bag grants you an extra 1,000 XP minimum.

One must disarm the display cases because they are linked to an alarm if they want to go unnoticed. Cameras are surveilling every movement, so staying low is essential for getting loot. With proper strategic gameplay, one can complete the mission and leave with 20,000 max XPs for another job.

3) Election Day

The Election Day loot job was introduced for free in the 25th update (Image via Overkill Software)

Election Day is a two-day heist assigned by The Elephant, who wants you to swing the vote in his favor. Heister must place a GPS tracker in preparation to hack a ballot machine on the first day. If you maintain stealth throughout this Day 1 objective and complete it, you can get the maximum reward of up to 42,000.

You must get inside the docks and find the vehicle with the ballot machine. Tag the right truck and escape without grabbing attention. This task will give you money, gold, and an extra 5 to 20% Stealth bonus when you complete the heist successfully.

On Day 2, you must rig the vote in favor of Bob McKendric. Your aim should be to locate the ballot machine and search for a crowbar to use on it. After that, hack the computer and obtain the gold next to your escape van. Secure money bags and escape to gain XP in this role-playing game.

4) Golden Grin Casino

The Golden Grin Casino was released on June 25, 2015 (Image via Overkill Software)

The Golden Grin Casino is the final mission contracted by The Dentist in Payday 2. This single-day heist takes place in Las Vegas, where you must secure money, a painting, and the aforementioned entity's loot. Acquiring these items will give you a 10% Stealth bonus and the opportunity to gain a max experience of 80,000.

There are achievements and trophies that you can obtain if you complete this objective. Players have two ways to approach the Payday 2 Golden Grin Casino heist. Your aim is to gear up, locate the briefcase, and find three-colored numbers to open the armory or vault. One can breach the vault by drilling or opening it using codes.

5) Cook Off

The more meth you cook, the more money you make (Image via Overkill Software)

Cook Off is a one-day heist contracted by Bian in Payday 2. In this one, the gang has to cook meth and retrieve the bags of drugs without blowing up the lab. Gamers can only play Cook Off in the Loud entry; therefore, you won’t get a Stealth bonus upon completing this heist.

It is one of the highest loot generators, providing a maximum XP of 9,600,000. Fortunately, you will still walk out with a minimum XP of 24,000 for completing this task.

In the Payday 2 community, Cook Off is very popular because you can grind and earn up to $2,900,000. However, one has to secure 1,200 bags of cooked meth to collect that money. For that, you must locate the meth lab first and then defend the place, cook meth, and escape.

