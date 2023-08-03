Is Payday 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

After a decade of waiting, players will finally get Payday 3 on September 21, 2023. A sequel to Payday 2, released in 2012, this co-op first-person shooter is set to offer new modes and content while keeping the gameplay of the original game. It is the third installment of the whole Payday franchise. Players will have to execute a strategically-planned heist with the use of different weapons and tactics.

A lot has changed in the gaming scene in the past decade. With the number of gaming platforms available currently, fans are eager to know which ones would host the much-anticipated Payday 3. More specifically, a lot of players are wondering if the title is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Will Payday 3 be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Payday 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

Good news, folks; Payday 3 is officially coming to Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Microsoft's subscription service starting Day 1. The news was confirmed during the Xbox Showcase at the Summer Games Fest 2023 on June 11, 2023.

The game can be pre-loaded by players with an active subscription, allowing them to start pulling heists as soon as the game launches.

If you are not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass yet, simply head over to the official Microsoft website and purchase it. Your subscription will only cost you $1 for the first three months, while the subsequent months will run you $9.99 per month.

Once subscribed, just navigate to the app or Microsoft Store to start downloading the game on its launch date. You can play for however long you like as long as your subscription is ongoing.

You can also register for the closed beta if you want to get the general feel of the gameplay early. It is set to go live on August 3 and will last until August 7. Check this article for more details.

Payday 3 Xbox Game Pass Platforms

Get ready for some action-packed heists on September 21 (Image via Starbreeze Studios)

Payday 3 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud platforms. Regardless of what platform you choose to play on, the game should be available for you as long as it supports Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately, those who own Xbox One cannot access the game through this feature. The PS4 and Nintendo Switch don't also host the new title, so you might want to check out other platforms if you want to get your hands on the game.

However, there's still some time until its official release, so watch out for any changes or additions in terms of the title's availability on different platforms.

Payday 3 is currently available for pre-order, and it comes in five editions: Standard, Day One, Silver, Gold, And Collector's Edition. Each of these editions offers different content and bonuses, so you might want to read this article to find out which suits your interest the best.