Fortnite x Khaby Lame collaboration all but confirmed for Chapter 4 Season 4

A short while ago, internet sensation Khaby Lame seemingly teased a collaboration with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. In a video posted on the social media application known as TikTok, he can be seen opening a package. At the very end of the video, a box with a red crescent moon can be seen and is the exact logo being used for the upcoming season.

If this was not proof enough, Epic Games posted a silhouette of what is presumably Khaby Lame on their official Twitter channel. While the character featured on the teaser has their face hidden, the hand gesture is similar to one performed by Khaby Lame in all his videos. It goes without saying that he is the only known online celebrity who is famous for this gesture.

Will Khaby Lame be part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass?

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

Although Epic Games has not explicitly mentioned that the teaser in question pertains to Khaby Lame, there's enough evidence to back up the speculations. At any rate, the more important question to be asked is whether or not he will be part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. Given that not all characters make the cut, there's no concrete answer at hand.

A good example of this is MrBeast and Hulk Outfits that were teased in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer, but were never added to the Battle Pass. Instead, they were both featured in the Fortnite Item Shop a few days after the season began. Much in the same way, Khaby Lame may be featured in the Item Shop rather than the Battle Pass.

Will Khaby Lame be part of the Icon Series?

Moving on to the next important question, it's unclear if Khaby Lame will be an Icon Series Outfit or not. Considering that many characters over the years have not been part of the Icon Series despite depicting real life personalities, the same may follow suit this time around.

A good example of this is Paradigm (Reality-659). Although the character has been created in the image of Brie Larson, she's not part of the Icon Series. At the moment, there's no guarantee that the Fortnite x Khaby Lame collaboration will even feature the individual as himself.

Expand Tweet

It may just be possible that Epic Games has portrayed him in-game as a Seasonal character. This would make more sense since the Outfit design looks very different than what he normally wears in videos. Then again, it could just be the Creative team putting a spin on things.

In any case, with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 kicking off on August 25, 2023, players will not have to wait long to have their burning questions answered. In just a matter of a few hours everything will be officially revealed in a proper and organized manner.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.