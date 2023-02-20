MrBeast actually becomes 'The Guy from Fortnite'

After taking the world (and most of the internet) by storm, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) finally collaborated with Fortnite. While the tournament was his own and not sponsored by Epic Games in any way, he was inducted into the game as an Icon Series skin.

With two different versions to purchase from the Item Shop, it's safe to say that his legacy has been cemented in the metaverse, perhaps a bit too well-cemented. Since the collaboration, MrBeast has become one of the most recognizable personalities in-game, which has led to him becoming 'The Guy from Fortnite.'

Living as 'The Guy from Fortnite' has its moments

MrBeast is well known throughout the internet and is loved by many, but not everyone knows who he is. Despite being one of the most prominent content creators on YouTube, certain demographics and age groups are unaware of who he is or what he does. This led to a somewhat awkward interaction with an individual.

MrBeast @MrBeast I unironically had someone ask me for a picture today because I’m in Fortnite I unironically had someone ask me for a picture today because I’m in Fortnite

According to him, someone (presumably a fan) unironically asked him for a picture because he was 'The Guy from Fortnite.' While this would have hardcore fans enraged, MrBeast doesn't seem to mind much.

As mentioned, since not everyone consumes content on YouTube, they may have recognized him as an Icon Series skin from the game. That said, fellow content creators and fans hopped on his Twitter status to add some humorous replies. Here are a few that really stand out:

Rob Nunn @robfnunn @MrBeast You’re going up in the world, Jimmy. Just imagine what life will be like when you venture into YouTube! @MrBeast You’re going up in the world, Jimmy. Just imagine what life will be like when you venture into YouTube!

TG @TypicalGamer @MrBeast I knew I recognized you from somewhere! @MrBeast I knew I recognized you from somewhere!

Quackity @Quackity @MrBeast i had no idea you made youtube videos @MrBeast i had no idea you made youtube videos

Solo @YT_Solo @MrBeast Thanks for the pic fortnite guy @MrBeast Thanks for the pic fortnite guy

All said and done, and given how positive the reactions were, it's safe to assume that everything was taken in a wholesome manner. In contrast to how some fandoms dislike their idols being referred to as 'The Guy from Fortnite,' this interaction on social media seems to have gone well.

Is being 'The Guy from Fortnite' a bad thing?

There are two ways to look at this situation. On the one hand, the person or individual loses their identity and becomes known for being an Icon Series skin in-game. On the other hand, they can reach out to new fans who are likely to start consuming content they create on social media.

Of course, MrBeast is not a newcomer to the internet, but being a video game that caters to over 83 million monthly users (data as of 2021), is a sheer way to gain more followers. In fact, being in the metaverse is literally tapping into a new demographic of potential fans.

Wait… no. Don’t forget to check out Hit that subscri-Wait… no. Don’t forget to check out @MrBeast in the Item Shop now! Hit that subscri- Wait… no. Don’t forget to check out @MrBeast in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/xJuRUCcoY4

While being called 'The Guy from Fortnite' may irk the concerned personality' fandom, it's not a death sentence in any way. If anything, it's free publicity and promotion. It's something that every content creator dreams of.

To be fair, if the concerned personality agrees to be put into a video game whose community is known for its shenanigans, it's all fair. With all that said, given how this recent interaction went on Twitter, MrBeast is fine with being known as the 'The Guy from Fortnite' - to be honest, he probably wears it like a badge of honor.

Fortnite News @FortniteBR Who would you like to see join the Fortnite Icon Series? Who would you like to see join the Fortnite Icon Series? https://t.co/eLE11I11Ym

Given that content creators try their hardest to become Icon Series skins in-game, it's a huge honor to be inducted into the metaverse despite not being associated with the game in question. At the same time, some might see that as opportunistic, but at the end of the day, it's a win-win situation for fans and Epic Games.

