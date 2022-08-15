6 Fortnite content creators who deserve an Icon Series skin

Right now, there are quite a few content creators in Fortnite who have Icon Series skins. Ninja, Chica, Loserfruit, Bugha, Lazarbeam, TheGrefg, Lachlan, and Ali-A all have their own Icon Series skins. Ali-A was the most recent addition to the list as he finally got a well-deserved Icon Series skin.

There are tons of other prominent creators that have helped Fortnite grow into the game it is now. Without the help of Ninja and other early content creators, the game might not have soared to the top like it did and might not be as popular as it is now.

As a result, there are tons of Fortnite content creators who deserve their own Icon Series skin. Here are a few notable examples.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Fortnite: Content creators who could realistically end up in the Icon Series

6) Tabor Hill

A potential skin (Image via Tabor Hill/YouTube)

Tabor Hill deserves an Icon Series skin. He is often the scoop on huge additions to the game and would be an excellent acquisition as an Icon. Epic often uses him as their secret leak of information, like when he teased Doctor Strange's appearance by using the word strange repeatedly in a video.

He makes other content, too, so he's not just a leaker. With 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, Tabor is one of the most well-known sources in the Fortnite community and has a big following and deserves recognition.

5) iFireMonkey

iFireMonkey is widely considered one of the best leakers in the game, but that title would be reductive to everything he does for Fortnite. Unlike other leakers, he also makes other content for the game, including news, leaks, and other gameplay features. He's the go-to source for a lot of information and is constantly keeping players in the loop.

It's a bit of a surprise that he doesn't have an Icon Series skin, given his relationship with Epic Games, but it would be a pretty popular skin if it did come to the game.

4) Muselk

Muselk makes excellent content for the game, so it's a shame he's not been given an Icon Series skin yet. He makes his followers laugh and provides unique and interesting content. He's been a part of the community for a while, always making quality videos.

The Aussie gamer has close to 10 million subscribers on YouTube and deserves to be memorialized for his contributions.

3) Nick Eh 30

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 I just broke the Fortnite servers for everyone... I just broke the Fortnite servers for everyone... https://t.co/3XXlyBFn61

Nick Eh 30 is one of the longest-standing content creators for the battle royale title and one of the few who have not really taken breaks from the game. Ninja took a long break and was given an Icon Series skin. Nick Eh 30 is probably not as prominent as Ninja, but his loyalty deserves to be rewarded with an Icon Series skin.

With 6.52 million YouTube subscribers, the Canadian-Lebanese content creator has popularized the battle royale title by producing content around it for years. Epic needs to consider Nick for an Icon Series skin based on his family-friendly and daily Fortnite content.

2) Tfue

Tfue @Tfue BEST ZERO BUILD ARENA GRINDERS LUL BEST ZERO BUILD ARENA GRINDERS LUL https://t.co/69CWHkB2Mv

With close to 12 million YouTube subscribers, Tfue is one of the most prominent Fortnite players despite quitting the game for several years. He was one of the content creators responsible for the rise of the game, though he eventually walked away from the battle royale game.

Since his return, Tfue has set records and become an integral part of the community. He deserves to have an Icon skin for his contributions, so maybe he will finally start using his own skin in the game.

1) SypherPK

When it comes to current Fortnite content creators, no one comes to mind before SypherPK. With 6 million subscribers on YouTube, he's been a dedicated servant to the community for a long time. The streamer brings pro-level gameplay, news, analysis, information, and quality content to the Epic Games title.

Sypher is honest and open about being a content creator and what it means to produce daily content around the game. There is no reason any of these creators can't have a skin, but if there's only one to be given, it needs to go to SypherPK.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi