How to get the Chica skin for free in Fortnite 

Chica skin (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 07:21 PM IST
It was recently announced that the next Fortnite Icon Series skin would be for Chica, a longtime and popular content creator. She joins the ever-growing list of Icon Series skins that includes LeBron James, Bruno Mars, Naomi Osaka, and Marshmello.

Just like all the other Icon Series skins, Chica will eventually land in the Item Shop, where she will undoubtedly be a very popular purchase. However, similar to other Icon Series skins, Chica will be available for free in the early stages of launch. Here's how to unlock the skin.

How to get free Chica Icon Series Fortnite skin

Epic Games had this to say about the new skin:

"Attention, pollos: Chica is the next community creator joining the Icon Series! Chica’s Icon Series Set will be available in the Item Shop starting Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 8 PM ET. For those who want to hatch her Outfit and Back Bling early, you can compete in the Chica Cup on Thursday, May 5, for a chance to unlock these items plus a special Spray!"
New Tournament: Chica Cup - DuosMay 5thCompete in the Chica Cup now for a chance to unlock the Chica Outfit before it comes to the Item Shop and earn at least eight points to unlock the Chica Was Here Spray! Full rules and details here: fn.gg/ChicaCup https://t.co/qYxbCTk3hj

Chica will be available for free during the Chica Cup, which will be held later today. The Chica skin, back bling, and spray will all be available to participants.

This tournament will be a Zero Build Duos tournament. As usual, eliminations will be worth one point, with placement being a crucial factor as well:

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 22 Points
  • 3rd: 20 Points
  • 4th: 18 Points
  • 5th: 17 Points
  • 6th: 16 Points
  • 7th: 15 Points
  • 8th: 14 Points
  • 9th: 13 Points
  • 10th: 12 Points

Top placing players in each region will unlock the outfit and back bling for free. Every participating player who earns at least eight points will also unlock the 'Chica Was Here' spray.

Chica Cup (Image via Epic Games)
Additionally, those who are not participating can still unlock free cosmetics. According to Epic Games,

"All viewers who watch one hour cumulative of Fortnite on Twitch from May 6 at 10 AM ET to May 8 at 10 PM ET will unlock the [Pollito] Spray!"

All available cosmetics for Chica's Icon Series will be available in the Item Shop following the Chica Cup. This Fortnite skin will be one of the most customizable skins since it has five alternate styles.

#PS4share 51 points in the chica cup with @FND1ana_YT im so bad https://t.co/Ooq6uDooEU
All cosmetics, including the back bling and pickaxe, will more than likely come in some sort of bundle. These will arrive in the Item Shop on May 7. All information about the cup can be found on the Epic Games site or the Competitive tab in Fortnite.

