5 collabs likely arriving in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 

One of the highlights of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will undoubtedly be the collaborations. The entire community looks forward to these as they breathe life to the game and add in their own flavor. Since the start of Chapter 4, Epic Games has been going all in with collaborations every season. For the most part, all of them have been amazing.

Coming to the upcoming season, there's no telling what the developers have planned, but it will be groundbreaking nevertheless. With Epic Games raising the bar every few months, only good things are to be expected. On that note, while a few collaborations are known at the moment, others remain a mystery. Thankfully, with the help of leakers and some wishful thinking, a list can be compiled.

Doctor Who and four other collaborations that will likely occur in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

1) Doctor Who

Expand Tweet

The Doctor Who collaboration has been in development for months. As early as April 2023 leakers have been uncovering information about this crossover. While the timeline for the collaboration has been pushed back a bit, it's still very much in development.

This collaboration features in-game Outfits and cosmetics, a Mini Battle Pass, and Mythic weapons related to the show. Much like the other collaboration of the same kind, this too will occur towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. While it's a long time to wait, players will have enough to keep their hands full until the end of the year.

2) Lego

Expand Tweet

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, the Lego collaboration is going to be one of a kind. An entire major update will be dedicated for the occasion. While details are still coming in bits and pieces, there's enough to understand that Epic Games is working on something huge.

There are many speculation regarding the collaboration with some rumors suggesting that the entire game will be Lego-themed for the duration. While this is rather far fetched, anything is possible in the metaverse. More information about the Lego collaboration will come to light once the next season begins.

3) Marvel

Expand Tweet

At this point, having a collaboration with Marvel every few seasons has become a norm. Given the dynamic partnership between Disney and Epic Games, there's always something cooking. Thanks to leakers/data-miners, it has been ascertained that yet another Fortnite x Marvel comic is in development. While details are slim, it will be released sometime towards the end of this year.

In all probability, this new edition of Fortnite x Marvel comics will deal with the Eclipse theme and perhaps shed light on Chapter 5 and beyond. It may even pick up on the storyline from Chapter 3 and talk about The Foundation and Agent Jones. They have been gone for quite some time and the community is early to know their whereabouts.

4) Anime

Expand Tweet

Since the start of Chapter 4, Epic Games has collaborated with a new anime every season. In Chapter 4 Season 1 it was My Hero Academia, in Season 2 it was Attack on Titan, and in the current Season, it is Jujutsu Kaisen. Seeing this pattern, it's easy to come to the conclusion that another anime collaboration will occur in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

That said, there's no telling what Epic Games has planned this time around. It could be One Piece or perhaps Demon Slayer, which has been a highly requested collaboration for some time now. More information should become available soon after Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 begins.

5) Payday 3

Expand Tweet

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 being themed about heists, syndicates, and Vaults, many are speculating that there could be a collaboration with Payday 3. While the game is nothing like Fortnite, the heist mechanics are something that players can relate to. Having Outfits from the game ported into the metaverse would go amazing with the upcoming heist theme.

Players could don the Outfits and break into Vaults to fulfill their cosplaying dreams of robbing a bank in-game. If nothing else, the Outfits would make Payday fans happy that the developers took note of their favorite bank-heist simulator.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.